Rupert Grint on Emma Watson and Tom Felton: “There has always been something”

The years go by but the desire to hear about Harry Potter and of the actors, of reconnect them somehow, it always remains. Recently the interpreter of Ron Wasley, Rupert Grint, released ainterview with Entertainment Tonight in which he recalled the dynamics of the relationship between two colleagues, Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) e Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy). What was there between the two during filming and what could there be now, considering they are both single?

Rupert Grint on Emma and Tom: “They didn’t go out together but there were sparks”

There is hope to see the Hermione-Draco couple, who hated each other on screen, happy and united in real life? According to the words of Rupert Grint between the two there was a evident feeling already at the time of the filming of Harry Potter. The actor talked about the matter in an interview, also taking care to specify that he does not want to divulge any gossip rats.

I would see them well together. There has always been something. There were a few sparks. They never dated, and I don’t want to spread a rumor, but there were sparks

According to Ron there were Sparks, therefore, between Emma Watson and Tom Felton. However, it would be a flirting dating back to adolescence that happens to everyone. In fact, Rupert added, referring a little to everyone: “We were boys. It was like a romantic playground ”. Who knows that the sparks can not return to explode between the two, considering that both are currently single.

Tom Felton would gladly return as Draco Malfoy

Draco Malfoy’s performer also recently returned to talk about the film stating that he would be delighted to return to take on the role ofHarry Potter antagonist.

Yes, I am deeply proud and attached to young Draco, so any chance of returning to the role would be fantastic

To the Daily Mailjokingly said it would be nice if everyone came back, sure, but in different roles. Who should be who according to Tom Felton?

I think we all should return to different roles, Rupert should play Draco, me Hermione, Dan could play Dobby and Emma Hagrid. It would be perfect! Seriously, if there was a chance to make another film I’m sure we would all be willing to be a part of it.

So much nostalgia, then… and how to blame him?