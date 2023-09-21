Rupert Murdoch leaves Fox in surprise announcement

this is it Media spread alleged lies that company Dominion Voting SystemOne who sells electronic voting machines, As U24 revealed, the election results were manipulated in the elections in which Joe Biden won.

Let’s remember that this million-dollar settlement was made to avoid reaching a lawsuit. The sudden departure of popular Republican host Tucker Carlson -who recently interviewed Argentine candidate Javier Meili – one of the main promoters of conspiracy theories and extremist conservative rhetoric.

image.png From left: Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch and Tucker Carlson © FT Montage/Bloomberg/AP/Getty Images

Murdoch himself called the defamation suit a “fight for freedom of speech”.

“The elite have open contempt for those who are not members of their rarefied class. Most media outlets are in cahoots with these elites and promote political narratives rather than seeking the truth. In my new role I can guarantee that I will be engaged in a competition of ideas every day.” he wrote in a memo to his employees today.

This Thursday’s announcement provides command power To the eldest son Lachlan, Rupert’s chosen heir, though forever There will be a fight between children to control family trust. (which controls about 40 percent of the voting shares of Fox and News Corp.) after the mogul died.

according to him financial TimesJames Murdoch is very different from his older brother Lachlan, Now the president of the network, and has spoken out against Fox News, while it is still unknown about the ‘loyalty’ of sisters Prudence and Elizabeth.

Such as told Urgent 24In 2016, a behind-the-scenes sexual scandal broke at the Fox network: former Fox chairman and former advisor to Richard Nixon, roger ailes, He was reported for sexual harassment and casting sheets.

former presenter of first time Gretchen Carlson She then filed a sexual harassment suit against Ailes, alleging that the company terminated her contract because he rejected her advances and the terms of the advance. This complaint was accompanied by a wave of similar testimony against Ailes from media employees.

Half-Murdoch tycoon took over bull by the horns and ‘politely’ dismissed Ailes from his position and assumed the position of Interim President and CEO until today’s retirement date.

The controversy came to theaters in 2019 with ‘Bombshell’ (Spanish title: The Scandal), starring Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman playing Gretchen Carlson.

Other news from Urgente24

The whole scandal with TN censoring: “Don’t finish…”

Debate in A2V was Vicki Villaruel’s night

Jorge Yoma to Emilio Ocampo: “Get off the motorcycle” (Dollarization)

Cordoba: Young doctor who cheated in the pandemic has been sentenced

The profits went to the Senate and opened up another challenge for JXC.