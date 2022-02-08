Rush, here’s the terrible accident that scarred Niki Lauda

Rush is the film directed by Ron Howard and starring Chris Hemsworth which will be broadcast tonight at 11.10pm on Rai Movie. It is a film that brings the historic competition between Formula 1 drivers to the big screen James Hunt And Niki Lauda. In the cast of Rush there is also space for Pierfrancesco Favino, who plays Clay Regazzoni.

Rush, the plot

Released in theaters in 2013 Rush begins in the early 1970s when James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and Niki Lauda (Daniel Bruhl) meet for the first time during a Formula 3 circuit, almost immediately giving rise to strong competition. The two become rivals in the blink of an eye: a feeling also heightened by the strong difference that exists between the characters of the two sportsmen. James Hunt is a guy who likes to enjoy life, loud and not always careful to follow the rules. Niki Lauda, ​​on the contrary, is a very precise, meticulous man who keeps his life out of the spotlight, concentrating almost exclusively on his work, to the point of being unbearable even for his own team.

Over the years the competition between the two continues to grow: James Hunt would like to become part of a major car manufacturer, while Niki Lauda arrives at Ferrari, after having demonstrated that he is also capable of improving the technical aspect of the cars he is called upon to drive. The competition reached its peak in 1976 when James Hunt refused Lauda’s request to stop a race in Germany due to heavy rain. The race continues, but Ferrari soon loses grip with the ground and Niki Lauda makes a violent accident which traps him inside the burning sheets.

The terrible accident of Niki Lauda

For all fans of Formula 1 the 1976 season is still today one of the most exciting ever recorded in history. This especially for the historic competition between the Ferrari team and that of McLaren which, in 1976, was made even more interesting by the rivalry between James Hunt and Niki Lauda, ​​divided by a handful of points and both vying for the title of champion. The fate of that season, however, did not depend on the driving skills of the two drivers, but on a sinister twist of fate. As told by the MirrorNiki Lauda had a terrible accident due to the wet road due to the heavy rains in the circuit Nurburgring, in Germany. The man was trapped in his car which, in the meantime, had caught fire. Niki Lauda then risked dying by being burnt alive, one of the worst nightmares for Formula 1 drivers.

How is it reconstructed from Sky Tg24 the accident occurred at the Bergwerk corner, when Niki Lauda was driving his car launched at a speed of about 200 kilometers per hour. The tires lost grip because they were still cold and this caused Niki Lauda to lose control of the vehicle, which crashed into a rock on either side of the circuit, before being pushed back into the middle of the track. The crash led to a gasoline spill that caught fire, forcing Lauda to be trapped inside the car for 55 seconds. The protagonist of Rush was later saved by the intervention of Arturo MerzarioItalian pilot who extracted the body of his colleague, effectively saving his life.

Niki Lauda suffered third-degree burns on her head and face, losing her eyebrows and eyelids. He also lost most of his right ear. But, according to the Mirror, the thing that worried the doctors most was the damage that the lungs could have suffered from the gas they breathed during those hellish 55 seconds. However, the most extraordinary thing was that despite the terrible accident and the damage suffered, Niki Lauda was ready to return to the track about seven weeks later. With the scarred face and a massive weight loss, Niki Lauda did not allow herself to be defeated by the aftermath of the accident nor by the fear that something similar might happen again and returned to pick up where she left off.