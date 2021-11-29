by Simona Balduzzi

Original title: Rush

Country: United Kingdom, Germany, USA

Year: 2013

Duration: 123 min.

Type: biographical, dramatic, sporty

Direction: Ron Howard

Film script: Peter Morgan

Production: Working Title Films, Imagine Entertainment, Exclusive Media, Revolution Films, Relativity Media, Cross Creek Pictures

Distribution: 01 Distribution

Photography: Anthony Dod Mantle

Assembly: Mike Hill, Daniel P. Hanley

Special effects: Wolfang Higler

Music: Hans Zimmer

Scenography: Mark Digby

Costumes: Julian Day

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Bruhl, Olivia Wilde, Alexandra Maria Lara, Pierfrancesco Favino, David Calder Natalie Dormer, Stephen Mangan, Christian McKay, Alistair Petrie, Julian Rhind- Tutt, Colin Stinton, Vincent Riotta, Jamie de Courcey, Hans-Eckhart Eckhardt, Augusto Dallara, Ilario Calvo, Julian Norton, Martin J. Smith, Rob Austin, Tom Wlaschiha

With 2 nominations a Golden Globes, 4 nominations and won an ai BAFTA, 4 nominations a Critics Choice Award, 2 candidacies a SAG Awards, “Rush” (2013) cashed in at Box Office Italia 6.4 million euros during the first 5 weeks of programming e 1.8 million euros in the first weekend. What is one of the most successful films, directed by Ron Howard , owes its being so perfect to the harmony of all the elements of the work that fit together perfectly, without neglecting a detail: from the dialogues to the interpretations, the actors (Chris Hemsworth And Daniel Bruhl) amply satisfy the expectations of the viewer who cannot take their eyes off the screen; not even for a moment. The script is good, but not perfect; yet the film not only involves for the fast pace or for the adrenalinic immersion in the competitive essence: the film involves, thrills, moves, stimulates and introduces us to one of the most extraordinary stories of the automotive sports world by portraying the rivalry between Niki Lauda (Daniel Bruhl) e James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth). The Richie Cunningham di “Happy Days “, in the course of a glittering career he has been awarded: 2 Poars Oscar ( best film and best director) for “A Beautiful Mind “(2001), 2 nominations for “Frost / Nixon-The duel (2008) “, 1 Golden Globe, 2 ANDmmy Awards, 1 Grammy Award. For his dense work, Ron Howard also boasts as director-screenwriter-actor and producer, 6 nominations for PBAFTA oars ed a presence in competition for the Orso d’oro al Festival in Berlin. Among his most acclaimed works: “Killer Fire “(1991),” Apollo 13 “(1995),” The Missing “(2003),” The Da Vinci Code “(2006),” Angels and Demons “(2009), but the list would be long … Ron Howard’s genius is constantly perceived in his productions, his short films, documentaries and his various interpretations as an actor, “Happy Days “a part. “Rush “(2013), vanta an exceptional cast showing excellent acting performances – in the cast also Pierfrancesco Favino, our pride. Nothing is left to chance: the shots of the details ignite the adrenaline with every roar of the engine; the gazes of the protagonists, highlighted in the movements of the MDP, excite; the sequences ( Mike Hill, Daniel P. Hanley), the colors, the costumes (Julian Day), the care in make-up and special effects and music (Hans Zimmer), they immerse the viewer in an experiential vision. An exclusive world, unknown to Howard himself, who, perhaps also for this reason, manages to give us another of his masterpieces, without denying his usual talent.