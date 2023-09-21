Russell Brand Latest Live: Katy Perry’s scary ‘nickname’ while speaking to Katherine Ryan

Vanessa Feltz admitted that comedian Russell Brand considered her a “friend” before making crude jokes about her daughters, one of whom was a teenager at the time. She was appearing on Brand’s chat show called 1 Leicester Square in 2006, when Russell shamelessly asked if he could “break it off” with her or her two daughters.

Opening up about the conversation on This Morning on Wednesday, Vanessa said the incident left her feeling “absolutely terrified”.

Leading the show, hosts Holly Willoughby and Dermot O’Leary played a clip of the “very awkward” run-in, in which Russell is seen nervously asking: “Should I celebrate it with you or your daughters? Can I?” Vanessa said at the time: “No, you can’t, no, definitely not. Definitely not.”

In the clip, Russell insists: “Vanessa Feltz, come on. None of them? Wait.” While Vanessa replies: “I have two daughters, the answer is no. Neither, will you stop it? No, you can’t, no, you can’t.” After the clip ended, Holly began speaking and said: “We know his style of comedy at the time was such that a lot of people found it very funny, but you, visually, didn’t.”

Discussing the clip, Vanessa said: “I didn’t really, no, and actually at the time I called Russell a friend and I really admired his broadcasting style. I remember seeing him the first time. Saw it when I was on the panel thinking about E4orum and Big Brother’s big mouth and ‘Oh my God, the energy, the drama,’ you know, the use of language.

“He was so different from anyone else, I’d never really seen anyone present like that. I was completely fascinated by it and him because he’s very smart, very charming, extremely entertaining and I see him in my standup. Had gone to watch the night.

“I was very attracted to her, so when I went to that show with her, I thought of it as a friend, a fan, that kind of thing. But when someone’s talking about having sex with your daughter, your kids. Begins… “My daughter Saskia was 17 years old at the time.”

Vanessa says she was “absolutely horrified”, adding: “There has to be some kind of boundaries, some kind of humility. It’s very strange when you’re a guest on that person’s show and the audience is applauding it. Well, it was a little bear pit.

“You can’t look like that if you don’t accept it because otherwise it’s ‘why are you there’. The general feeling was that he was incredibly funny and you should really laugh, if you don’t laugh you Don’t get it. So it’s just an awkward moment.”

Read the whole story here.