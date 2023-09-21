Russell Brand was accused by four women of abuse and assault

According to the investigation, which lasted more than a year, there were at least four victims of the attacks. Agreed to speak to journalists as well as others who reported their abusive and harassing contact,

One of them said that the brand He raped her against a wall in his home in Los Angeles (California)., He was treated in The media had access to a care center for rape survivors that same day, according to medical records.,

She later revealed that she had told them in a text message to Brand That she felt scared and that “when a girl says ‘no’ she means ‘no’.” To which the presenter replied “I’m very sorry.”,

Another woman accused him of sexually assaulting her when he was 31 (he is now 48) and she was only 16, She was forced to perform a blowjob from which he managed to escape by punching her in the stomach,

A third revealed that Brand had sexually harassed her when they were working together in Los Angeles She threatened to sue him if she made public what happened, while another said she was also sexually harassed by him.,

The authors of the investigation interviewed the victims, They looked at private messages and emails, examined medical notes, and analyzed books and shows produced by the brand.,

Although it was already known that the actor had sex addiction for which he was treated in a clinic, This is the first time that such actions of his have come to light.,

Amidst the scandal and strong controversy, “Channel 4” program Dispatches The documentary “Russell Brand: In Plain Sight” aired last Saturday, September 16 at 9:00 pm (local time) with testimony from the victims.,