Russell Crowe, Angelina Jolie & Co, the stars’ Roman holidays

In 2022 Rome attracts the stars as in the golden days of Cinecittà

Russell Crowe visiting the Colosseum and is immediately selfie. It couldn’t be otherwise. Because the actor’s name is deeply linked to the Roman amphitheater. It’s been so many years since he starred in it The Gradiatore, the Ridley Scott film that earned him the Oscar and the leap to the Olympus of celebrities. But since 2001 Russell Crowe is still for everyone Massimo Decimo Meridio. So that shot in front of the Colosseum shared on Twitter could only go around the web.

Just like the many images shared by the other celebs: all smiling in their Roman holidays. From Angelina Joliethat between one take and the other of the film that is shooting in the capital, she never misses an opportunity to enjoy the beauties of the city, to Jessica Alba, a tourist in Rome with her family. And, then Kate Hudson, immortalized while eating spaghetti with her daughter, a Jane Fonda alternating the shooting of Book Club 2 with a few strolls in Villa Borghese.

Russell Crowe in Rome with his family

With a pronounced white beard and a few kilos more than the times of Gladiator, but smiling next to her partner Britney Theriot and other members of her family. Here he is Russell Crowe, 21 years later, in one of the places that served as the backdrop for his most famous film. “I took the boys to my old office»Wrote ironically next to the selfie that immediately went viral. The actor is in Rome for The Pope’s exorcist, the film directed by Julius Avery and dedicated to the famous exorcist Father Amorth. But, before starting shooting, you can enjoy the beauties of the capital passing from the Colosseum to Trevi Fountain, the «lmost beautiful place in the universe“. Strolling with the whole family and alternating between restaurants and scooters. In short, a true tourist grappling with the Italian dolce vita.

Roman holidays: the favorites of the stars

The Belpaese has been literally stormed by the celebs of the Overseas who, apparently, do not resist the charm of the tricolor. In particular the Roman one. Here you are Jessica Alba immortalized with her husband in front of the Colosseum. Family-sized holidays for her. Just like Kate Hudson who on Instagram shared the travel diary with his daughter Rani Rose, between an espresso and a plate of spaghetti with tomato sauce. Because Italy, as we know, is also synonymous with good food, not only with art and architecture.

Also spotted in Rome Anne Hathaway. The actress, like other international stars, arrived in the capital on the occasion of the Valentino fashion show in Trinità dei Monti. She and she were received very warmly by the fans. To the point that she, after being surrounded, she intervened with a “please, calm, love”.

Between sets, shopping and concerts

Angelina Jolie he is shooting some scenes of the film in Rome Without Blood. But between one scene and another he alternates work and vacation. The actress and director is not alone: ​​with her are her daughters Shiloh, Zahara and Vivienne. So, after filming is over, what’s better than a tour of the capital? After a walk with a lot of shopping with the daughters and to an exceptional friend, Salma Hayek also granted herself a special evening. He accompanied Shiloh to the Maneskin concert at the Circus Maximus. A perfect evening of music, the icing on the cake for his stay in Rome between the camera and walks in the center.

Same city different set for Jane Fonda. The actress is shooting Book Club 2 and, between one takes, he indulges in relaxing walks in Villa Borghese. For the same film is also committed Diana Keaton who, away from the set, loves walking around Porta Portese.

Roman stay, but shorter, also for Natalie Portman which he presented in the capital Thor: Love and Thunder. Rome, caput mundi, therefore. Even when it comes to the holidays of the stars. Keep your eyes open, then. Because on every street of the ancient city it is possible to meet a celebrity.

