Russell Crowe’s Top 10 Movies Ranked Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Russell Ira Croweinternationally known as Russell Crowe was born in Wellington (New Zealand) on April 7, 1964. New Zealand director, producer, musician and actor.

With Gladiators (2000)directed by Ridley Scott, Russell Crowe rose to world fame playing the role of the Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius in the historical epic film also reporting several awards and recognitions. In his record, he has 3 nominations for best actor in the Oscar awards (One of them won by Gladiators (2000). Also 6 candidates for the Golden Globes taking 2 of them by A Beautiful Mind (2001) Y The Loudest Voice. Finally, we highlight their 3 applications for BAFTA taking the same for his role in A Beautiful Mind (2001).

We compiled his 10 best movies as an actor ordered from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

Master and commander: The other side of the world

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 18 minutes

Year 2003

Director: Peter Weier

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany, James D’Arcy, Edward Woodall, Chris Larkin Y Billy Boyd. It started with a budget of $150 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $212 million. This is a feature film based on the popular novels by Patrick O’Brian. In the recognition and awards section, we highlight his 11 nominations to the Oscar awards taking the Oscar in 2 categories: best sound editing Y best photography. In the Golden Globeshighlight the nomination of Russell Crowe for best actor and peter weir as best director. Last but not least, highlight the 7 nominations in the BAFTA among those who won the BAFTA in 3 categories: Better Sound, Better Production Design Y best costume design.

two good guys

Platform: RakutenTV, Google Play Store and AppleTV

Duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes

Year: 2016

Director: Shane Black

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling, Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer, Margaret Qualley, Keith David Y Kim Basinger. More of $62.1 million raised from a budget of 50 million dollars. As an anecdote, this is the second collaboration between Russell Crowe Y Kim Basinger. The first one was in LA Confidential.

The Miserables

Platform: Movistar+, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 38 minutes

Year 2012

Director: Tom Hopper

IMDb Score: 7.6

A cast made up of Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Russell Crowe, Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, Samantha Barks, Aaron Tveit Y George Blagden. It had a budget of $61 million and it was a true blockbuster at the box office, raising nothing more and nothing less than $567 million around the world. In the recognition and awards section, we highlight the 3 Golden Globes won in the categories of Best Picture – Comedy or Musical, Best Actor (Hugh Jackman) and Best Supporting Actress (Anne Hathaway). also their 4 BAFTAs and his 8 nominations in the Oscar awards winning 3 of them: Best Sound Mixing, Best Makeup and Best Supporting Actress for Hathaway.

The 3:10 train

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, Movistar+, FlixOlé, PlutoTV

Duration: 2 hours and 2 minutes

Year 2007

Director: James Mangold

IMDb Score: 7.7

Starring Russell Crowe, Christian Bale Y Ben Foster. More of $71 million grossed at the box office worldwide from a budget of $55 million. The film is based on the homonymous short story by Elmore Leonard published in Tell Me Western Magazine (1953). The feature film was shot between New Mexico (USA) Y Spain. In the recognition and awards section, we highlight his 2 nominations in the Oscar awards for best soundtrack and best sound.

american gangster

Platform: Netflix, Movistar+, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 37 minutes

Year 2007

Director: Ridley Scott

IMDb Score: 7.8

Starring Denzel Washington Y Russell Crowe. In this feature film, Denzel played the role of Frank Lucasa major drug trafficker (specifically, heroin) in the context of the vietnam war. On the other hand, Russell Crowe (As Richie Roberts in the film) he played the role of a headstrong and steadfast detective hell-bent on bringing down the empire of Luke. Denzel Washington was a candidate for Golden Globe in the category of best actor (Drama).

The Dilemma (The Insider)

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Duration: 2 hours and 31 minutes

Year: 1999

Director: Michael Mann

IMDb Score: 7.8

Starring Al Pacino Y Russell Crowe. It had a budget of $68 million and it fell somewhat short in collection without obtaining profits because it was barely able to collect more than $60 million. In the recognition and awards section, we highlight his 7 nominations in the Oscar awards -among which is the nomination of Russell Crowe for best actor-, the BAFTA for best actor for Crowe or the 5 nominations in the Golden Globes.

Cinderella Man: The Man Who Wouldn’t Let Himself Be Knocked Down

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 24 minutes

Year 2005

Director: Ron Howard

IMDb Score: 8.0

Feature film directed by Ron Howard and based on a true story. Russell Crowe masterfully interprets J Braddock who, having already retired from the world of boxing, returns to the ring to get quick money and thus be able to support his family. A film that stood out and got up to 3 nominations in the Oscar awardswon 12 international awards and additionally had another 22 nominations in total.

An amazing mind

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 15 minutes

Year: 2001

Director: Ron Howard

IMDb Score: 8.2

Starring Russell Crowe, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Christopher Plummer, Paul Bettany, Adam Goldberg Y Josh Lucas. It had a production budget of $60 million and managed to collect at the box office worldwide more than $313 million. The film is based on the novel by the writer Sylvia Nazar. Of which, in addition, said novel was a candidate for the Pulitzer Prize (1998). Russell Crowe stars in the life of John Forbes Nashwinner of Nobel Prize in Economics in 1994. In the recognition section, we highlight the 8 nominations for the Oscar awards winning in 4 categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay Y Best Supporting Actress (Jennifer Connelly).

LA Confidential

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 12 minutes

Year: 1997

Director: Curtis Hanson

IMDb Score: 8.3

Starring Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, Kevin Spacey, Kim Basinger, Danny DeVito, James Cromwell Y David Strathairn. It had a budget of $35 million and grossed more than $126 million. It was, without a doubt, the best valued film with the highest prizes of 1997. The story focuses on the story of the homonymous novel by James Elroy. We highlight, among the many recognitions and nominations received, his 2 Oscar awardsthe Golden Globe for Kim Basingertwo BAFTA6 prizes Chlotrudis o 1 prize awarded by the Toronto International Film Festival.

Gladiator

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 35 minutes

Year 2000

Director: Ridley Scott

IMDb Score: 8.5

Gladiatorwas released in theaters on May 5, 2000. It had a budget of $103 million and it turned out to be a real block buster at the box office grossing worldwide more than $457 million. It was a success both among specialized critics and among the public. In fact, there are many voices that recognized that in one way or another, it contributed to the resurgence of epic cinema. The production, led by the actor Russell Crowereceived numerous nominations and awards, among which we highlight his 5 Oscars won, 2 of them as best actor for Russell Crowe and as best film.

References: Justwatch