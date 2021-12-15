Sports

Russell takes the measurements at Mercedes

The second and final day of testing underway at the Yas Marina circuit began with a reduced number of cars compared to yesterday. With the exception of Robert Shwartzman, on the track with the Haas 2021, all the other drivers are behind the wheel of the ‘mule cars’ with 18-inch Pirelli tires.

Pietro Fittipaldi replaced Nikita Mazepin, who had a positive result at Covid on the eve of Sunday’s race, while for the rest only the starting drivers who will be at the start next season are on the track.

At the end of the three hours at the top of the times table is George Russell, who continues his work behind the wheel of the Mercedes vacated by Hamilton.

For Lewis, the reason for the absence is weighty, given that today he will receive the title of British Crown Baronet in Windsor. For Russell it is an excellent opportunity to get along with the team he will be on track with next year, an integration process that seems to be well underway: the Englishman was the fastest in 1026 “404.

Ferrari is on track with Carlos Sainz, who covered 42 laps in the first 3 hours, getting the second fastest time three tenths off Russell’s Mercedes. The Spaniard precedes Lando Norris with the McLaren equipped with the particular advertising rim cover and Sebastian Vettel.

The German caused an interruption with a red flag lasting over 30 minutes due to the need to recover his Aston Martin that was parked on the track. Max Verstappen greeted the team yesterday, with big hugs and pats on the back, to make way for Sergio Perez, back on track after two days of relaxation. At Alfa Romeo it was Guanyu Zhou who continued the tests on the ‘mule car’ left free by Valtteri Bottas.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF90 Mule car

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF90 Mule car

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Here is the time table at 12 o’clock

Pos. Pilot Car Weather Turns
1 George Russell Mercedes * 1’26 “404 56
2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari * 1’26 “706 42
3 Lando Norris McLaren * 1’26 “736 50
4 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin * 1’27 “133 27
5 Robert Shwartzman Haas VF-21 1’27 “435 43
6 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri * 1’27 “612 50
7 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas * 1’28 “741 51
8 Fernando Alonso Alpine * 1’28 “785 45
9 Sergio Perez Red Bull * 1’29 “040 49
10 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo* 1’29 “068

59

* mule car

