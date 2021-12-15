Russell: “The 18” tires? It’s nice to drive, but everything changes “

George Russell has lived in the last 2 days the first hours as a starting driver of the Mercedes team – 2021 Constructors world champion – after three seasons spent defending the Williams colors.

The British took the place of Valtteri Bottas, who just recently made his debut at the wheel of Alfa Romeo Racing. Russell returned to work with the team that employed him at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, when he was called to take over from Lewis Hamilton who was stopped for contracting COVID-19.

During these 2 days, Russell got to know the 18-inch Pirelli tires, the ones he will use starting from the next Formula 1 season. He tested them at the wheel of the mule car prepared by Mercedes, a W10 adapted for to be able to accommodate the tires which, compared to the 13 “ones, are larger and more incisive not only in terms of weight and size, but also for the aerodynamic flows.

“I felt the 18-inch tires were very nice to drive, to be honest. It will certainly be very different next year, just as the cars will have changed drastically from the cars we raced this year.”

George Russell, Mercedes W10 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Russell then went into the specific talking about the behavior of the tires, but also his hopes for next season. He likes the 18 “tires and not a little, because he underlined how in his heart he hopes to have the same sensations when he gets back in the car next year, that is in the first tests in Barcelona which will be held at the end of February.

“The 18” tires react quite differently than the 13 “tires we have been racing with up to this year. We hope that this behavior will be the same in 2022 and we will then see how they behave with the new single-seaters “.

George Russell was the least active on the track today, making “just” 84 laps. Yet Mercedes has fully managed to complete the program scheduled for today, so much so as to close their work and dismantle the few things left in the garage 2 hours before the end of the day of testing at Yas Marina.