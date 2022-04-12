Russell Westbrook confessed the big lie of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles Lakers

In the last press conference of the 2021-22 NBA season, Russell Westbrook confessed the big lie of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the Los Angeles Lakers.

After the pain comes the conclusion. The players of Los Angeles Lakers They went one by one to the last press conferences of the 2021-22 NBA season and Russell Westbrook nothing was saved. Russ revealed the great lie of LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the California team.

Before the season started, it was said that Westbrook, LeBron and Davis had a meeting to make clear the role that each one would have, but… There was no doubt that Russell would be the most sacrificed because he was going to have less and less of the ball when James and Anthony were on the floor.

Russell Westbrook accepted the challenge of playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in a role other than that of leading triple-double scorer in NBA history and the numbers prove it. Every time Russ was on the court with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Californian team had a record of 11 wins and 10 losses with 107.1 offensive efficiency and -3.5 net efficiency (total points divided by the total number of possessions).

Although LeBron did not hesitate to praise Westbrook even though the Lakers did not qualify for the 2022 NBA PlayoffsRussell confessed the great lie that James and Davis preached throughout the season and, according to the point guard, it was not fulfilled by the Los Angeles team.

Westbrook confessed the big lie of LeBron and Davis in the Lakers

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times asked Russell Westbrook what he thought of the many times LeBron James and Anthony Davis said that “let Russ be Russ” and the base was clear and forceful: “Yes, but that was not true. Let’s be honest. It’s a combination of where we are on the court, positioning, trial and error. Find ways that we can use ourselves to the best of our ability.”