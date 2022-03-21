Russell Westbrook involved in altercation with fan

Getty Russell Westbrook of the Lakers in an altercation with fans

The Los Angeles Lakers got to face the Toronto Raptors in Canada on March 18, but it appears that the team arrived in Toronto on March 17 since a video of Russell Westbrook having a heated argument with a fan in the city center at night.

Westbrook, whom the hecklers have dubbed “Westbrick” this season, is heard telling the toronto fan: “Do not mess with me. I am not a little boy.

Westbrook has struggled for the Lakers this season. He is averaging 17.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists while shooting 43.2% from the field, 27.7% from outside the arc and 67.0% from the free throw line. The one-time MVP leads the NBA in turnovers and has a -148 plus-minus.

Although Westbrook has played poorly, he doesn’t give people the right to harass him in public. Athletes are human and they have feelings too, and this fan should be ashamed of himself for upsetting Westbrook, who is clearly tired of being made fun of.

Westbrook spoke about the harassment his family receives

Westbrook spoke about the bullying he and his family have faced this season after the Lakers lost to the San Antonio Spurs on March 8. The nine-time All-Star doesn’t understand why people attack him for basketball.

It’s also worth mentioning that Westbrook’s wife, Nina, received death wishes on social media.

“I’m 100 percent supportive of my wife and how she feels,” Westbrook said. “When it comes to basketball, I don’t mind the criticism for missing and making shots, but the minute my name gets embarrassed, it becomes a problem.”

During the same news conference, Westbrook also spoke emotionally about why the nickname “Westbrick” is insulting.

“Westbrick, for example, to me now it’s embarrassing,” Westbrook said. “He is shaming my name, my legacy to my children. It is a name that means, not only for me, but also for my wife, my mom, my dad, the ones who paved the way for me.”

Fans aren’t the only ones making fun of Westbrook this season. During the Lakers’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 16, Karl-Anthony Towns and Patrick Beverley disrespected the future Hall of Famer.

Beverley and Towns trolled Westbrook

Beverley called Westbrook “garbage” in the Lakers-Timberwolves game, while Towns taunted Westbrook after the Lakers guard threw a 3-pointer in the air.

When asked to react to the antics of Beverley and Towns, Westbrook said: “Nobody has done anything in this league that makes me roll my eyes, like, ‘Oh, they’re talking shit. Let me answer’. Not well. They are good. They won the game. Happy for them. Go to the next one.”

It’s been a disastrous season for Westbrook and the Lakers, who sit ninth in the Western Conference standings. The two sides need to move away from each other in the summer because it’s apparent that Westbrook isn’t a good fit with Lebron James and Anthony Davis and he’s being fooled too much, both on and off the court, and that could affect his mental health.

Westbrook needs to be traded to a team where he is the primary ball handler. It will be interesting to see which teams are interested in his services this offseason.

