Russell Westbrook’s encouraging message

Time passes, the situation does not improve, and the little improvement is already alarming. The 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) from Los Angeles Lakers is one that for now will end is one of the biggest disappointments in franchise history.

The team meets ninth in the Western Conference with 27 wins and 35 losses, barely holding on to the Play-In positions. In this way, and with a current streak of 2 wins and 8 losses in the last 10 games, it is difficult to remain optimistic.

Russell Westbrook, one of the most targeted for his level in Lakers, knows all this perfectly, but the base does not stop having faith that his fortune and that of the team will change soon. This, he can also hope others like Lebron James and Anthony Davis.

Russell Westbrook and his message of hope

“My role and what I’ve been doing has changed every night. So I’m just trying to accommodate that while playing so I can be useful and help my team.“Russ told the reporter from ESPN, Ohm Youngmisuk, after the 132-11 loss to the Clippers.

“But my expectations are the same. I am not giving up. It’s not in my genes. I do not give upno matter what is going on. I’ll fight to the end, and if it doesn’t work out, that’s fine too. I can live with the results. But I’m never going to lower my arms because of a bad moment that is happening in this part of the year”, declared the #0.