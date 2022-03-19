Russell Westbrook’s shot that drove Drake crazy

Without a doubt, one of the best matches of Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Also, one of the best performances of Russell Westbrook with violet and gold, even managing to save Lebron James and company, with the attentive gaze of the rapper Drake.

The Lakers visited this Friday night at Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada. Two games ago, he had fallen to this very team in the Crypto.Com Arena. This time, it was a sweet rematch that ended 128-123 in overtime.

That overtime it was thanks to Westbrook. The base not only scored a fundamental triple for a victory that could be a before and after for the Lakers due to the emotional momentum, but also achieved his first triple-double since december with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

LeBron, for his part, had an excellent game. He carried the weight of scoring with 36 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. But the play of the game came after Westbrook’s disastrous 3-point attempt hit the side of the backboard. Down by three points and with 10 seconds to play, the Raptors served from the side…

Video: Westbrook’s 3-pointer that drove Drake crazy

Russ took the ball from the rookie Scotty Barnes with seven seconds remaining. He reached the triple, with the mark stuck to the rookie removed on time his foot from the three line and made one of the most important shots of the season. He saved the game which they later won, and he did it with Drake as a luxury spectator; The celebrity couldn’t believe what she had just seen.