Russia, 1,247 deaths in 24 hours, never so many since the beginning of Covid – Europe

In Russia during the last day, 1,247 deaths caused by Covid-19 were recorded, the maximum in a day since the beginning of the epidemic: the Tass reports, citing data from the national anti-coronavirus operations center. According to official data, 36,626 new cases of Covid-19 have been ascertained in the country over the last 24 hours.

The Robert Koch Institut has recorded a new record of covid infections in Germany: in 24 hours there are 52,826 positives and 294 deaths registered. The weekly index on 100,000 inhabitants is 319.5 cases. The hospitalization rate is 4.86 hospitalized patients per 100 thousand inhabitants. “The pandemic situation in Germany is dramatic,” said Angela Merkel, speaking at the city conference. For the virus it is “completely indifferent” whether the country has a ruling government or in the full capacity of its functions, he added. “The death toll is also frightening,” he said, noting that the number of ICU patients is rising rapidly.