Russia, 33,899 new infections in 24 hours, peak from November 27 – Europe

In Russia in the last 24 hours they have been recorded 33,899 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily level since last November 27: Novaya Gazeta reports, citing data from the national coronavirus operations center. According to the center, in the course of the last day, 698 people in Russia died from the disease. In the previous day, 31,252 new cases of Covid-19 had been recorded in Russia, including 688 deaths.

The government of India has extended the blocking of scheduled international flights until 28 February to and from India to counter the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. This was announced today by the Indian Civil Aviation Directorate (DGCA). International flights were suspended on 23 March 2020: since then only cargo planes or flights agreed with the authorities on selected routes have landed in India, as part of air corridors called ‘air bubbles’ resulting from bilateral agreements with various countries. The resumption of international traffic, much awaited by tour operators, was announced for last December, but has been postponed due to the developments of the Covid-19 pandemic. Countries that have signed air link agreements with India include Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States.

New record of infections in Slovenia, which recorded in the last 24 hours a very high positivity rate of 63.2%. According to data from the National Institute for Public Health (NIJZ), out of 19,438 molecular swabs carried out, 12,286 were positive, by far the highest figure ever recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, confirming the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Due to the overhead of test labs, as the Institute of Microbiology and Immunology (IMI) explained earlier this week, many people do not receive results within 24 hours, which also affects the data released every day, which accumulate buffers from previous days. Confirmation also came from the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health, Franc Vindišar, in a statement released on public television. However, Vindišar notes, the peak of the current wave is expected to be reached next week, with a likely increase in the number of patients who will need hospital treatment. Furthermore, with the new molecular test protocol, which is only intended to confirm positive results from a quick test or self-test, it is likely that the share of positives will continue to increase over the next few days.