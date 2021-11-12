Sports

Russia 6-0 Cyprus: 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Final result and commentary on the match

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 28 5 minutes read

  • Match ends, Russia 6, Cyprus 0.19:49

  • 90 ‘+ 2’

    Second Half ends, Russia 6, Cyprus 0.19:49

  • 90 ‘+ 2’

    Failed attempt. Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Danil Glebov.19:49

  • 90 ‘+ 1’

    Foul by Maksim Osipenko (Russia).19:49

  • 90 ‘+ 1’

    Andronikos Kakoullis (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the right wing.19:47

  • 90 ‘

    Hand ball by Roman Zobnin (Russia).19:49

  • 87 ‘

    Goals! Russia 6, Cyprus 0. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anton Zabolotny.19:44

  • 83 ‘

    Substitution, Cyprus. Matija Spoljaric replaces Fotios Papoulis.19:52

  • 83 ‘

    Substitution, Cyprus. Marios Antoniadis replaces Grigoris Kastanos.19:40

  • 81 ‘

    Goals! Russia 5, Cyprus 0. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksey Ionov.19:38

  • 81 ‘

    Aleksey Sutormin (Russia) wins a free kick on the right wing.19:37

  • 81 ‘

    Foul by Konstantinos Laifis (Cyprus).19:37

  • 78 ‘

    Failed attempt. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksey Ionov.19:35

  • 78 ‘

    Foul by Anton Zabolotny (Russia).19:49

  • 78 ‘

    Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus) wins a free kick in his own half.19:49

  • 77 ‘

    Hand ball by Roman Zobnin (Russia).19:35

  • 76 ‘

    Shot saved. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) header from very close range is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Aleksey Ionov.19:33

  • 75 ‘

    Sergey Terekhov (Russia) wins a free kick in his own half.19:32

  • 75 ‘

    Foul by Marios Demetriou (Cyprus).19:32

  • 74 ‘

    Substitution, Cyprus. Andronikos Kakoullis replaces Pieros Sotiriou.19:30

  • 73 ‘

    Failed attempt. Rafail Mamas (Cyprus) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Grigoris Kastanos.19:30

  • 73 ‘

    Sergey Terekhov (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:29

  • 73 ‘

    Foul by Marios Demetriou (Cyprus).19:29

  • 72 ‘

    Substitution, Russia. Aleksey Ionov replaces Andrey Mostovoy.19:28

  • 69 ‘

    Dmitriy Chistyakov (Russia) wins a free kick in his own half.19:25

  • 69 ‘

    Foul by Rafail Mamas (Cyprus).19:56

  • 68 ‘

    Substitution, Cyprus. Rafail Mamas replaces Marinos Tzionis.19:57

  • 67 ‘

    Substitution, Russia. Dmitriy Chistyakov replaces Igor Diveev.19:24

  • 67 ‘

    Substitution, Russia. Danil Glebov replaces Daniil Fomin.19:24

  • 65 ‘

    Shot rejected. Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marios Demetriou.19:22

  • 64 ‘

    Offside. Aleksandr Erokhin tries a through ball, but Anton Zabolotny is caught offside.19:21

  • 62 ‘

    Goals! Russia 4, Cyprus 0. Aleksey Sutormin (Russia) header from very close range to the bottom left corner.19:20

  • 62 ‘

    Shot rejected. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergey Terekhov.19:58

  • 62 ‘

    Hand ball by Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus).19:18

  • 61 ‘

    Failed attempt. Roman Zobnin (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.19:57

  • 61 ‘

    Shot saved. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandr Erokhin with a headed pass.19:57

  • 61 ‘

    Shot saved. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Roman Zobnin.19:58

  • 58 ‘

    Sergey Terekhov (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:14

  • 58 ‘

    Foul by Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus).19:14

  • 57 ‘

    Substitution, Russia. Roman Zobnin replaces Aleksandr Golovin.19:14

  • 57 ‘

    Substitution, Russia. Anton Zabolotny replaces Fedor Smolov.19:14

  • 56 ‘

    Goals! Russia 3, Cyprus 0. Andrey Mostovoy (Russia) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.19:13

  • 55 ‘

    Goals! Russia 2, Cyprus 0. Fedor Smolov (Russia) right footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.19:12

  • 53 ‘

    Foul by Igor Diveev (Russia).19:59

  • 53 ‘

    Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in his own half.19:53

  • 52 ‘

    Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:08

  • 52 ‘

    Foul by Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus).19:08

  • 51 ‘

    Failed attempt. Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nicholas Ioannou.19:07

  • 46 ‘

    Offside. Aleksey Miranchuk tries a through ball, but Fedor Smolov is caught offside.19:03

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, Cyprus. Marios Demetriou replaces Paris Psaltis.19:03

  • Second Half begins Russia 1, Cyprus 0.19:02

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    First Half ends, Russia 1, Cyprus 0.21:53

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Aleksandr Erokhin.18:47

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    Shot saved. Konstantinos Sotiriou (Cyprus) header from very close range is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Marinos Tzionis with a cross.18:47

  • 45 ‘

    Foul by Andrey Mostovoy (Russia).18:45

  • 45 ‘

    Paris Psaltis (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the right wing.18:45

  • 44 ‘

    Shot saved. Andrey Mostovoy (Russia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin with a through ball.18:45

  • 41 ‘

    Shot saved. Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Fedor Smolov.18:42

  • 40 ‘

    Failed attempt. Aleksey Sutormin (Russia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandr Erokhin.18:40

  • 39 ‘

    Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) wins a free kick in his own half.18:39

  • 39 ‘

    Foul by Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus).18:39

  • 38 ‘

    Shot saved. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.18:39

  • 37 ‘

    Andrey Mostovoy (Russia) wins a free kick in his own half.18:37

  • 37 ‘

    Foul by Andreas Karo (Cyprus).18:37

  • 36 ‘

    Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Igor Diveev.18:47

  • 33 ‘

    Foul by Igor Diveev (Russia).18:47

  • 33 ‘

    Konstantinos Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in his own half.18:34

  • 32 ‘

    Sergey Terekhov (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.18:33

  • 32 ‘

    Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus).18:33

  • 30 ‘

    Failed attempt. Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pieros Sotiriou.18:31

  • 27 ‘

    Corner, Russia. Conceded by Nicholas Ioannou.24 ‘18:28

  • 27 ‘

    Corner, Russia. Conceded by Andreas Karo.18:47

  • 27 ‘

    Shot rejected. Fedor Smolov (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergey Terekhov.18:27

  • 26 ‘

    Shot rejected. Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fotios Papoulis.18:27

  • 25 ‘

    Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia).18:25

  • 25 ‘

    Nicholas Ioannou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in his own half.18:25

  • 24 ‘

    Corner, Russia. Conceded by Andreas Karo.18:24

  • 18 ‘

    Failed attempt. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.18:19

  • 16 ‘

    Offside. Aleksandr Golovin tries a through ball, but Andrey Mostovoy is caught offside.18:16

  • 15 ‘

    Foul by Sergey Terekhov (Russia).18:16

  • 15 ‘

    Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in his own half.18:16

  • 12 ‘

    Failed attempt. Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) header from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.18:13

  • 12 ‘

    Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Fedor Smolov.24 ‘18:12

  • 11 ‘

    Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Sergey Terekhov.18:11

  • 7 ‘

    Foul by Andrey Mostovoy (Russia).18:07

  • 7 ‘

    Paris Psaltis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in his own half.18:07

  • 6 ‘

    Offside. Aleksandr Erokhin tries a through ball, but Andrey Mostovoy is caught offside.18:07

  • 5 ‘

    Failed attempt. Aleksey Sutormin (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.18:08

  • 5 ‘

    Shot rejected. Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandr Erokhin.18:07

  • 4 ‘

    Goals! Russia 1, Cyprus 0. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fedor Smolov.18:05

  • 4 ‘

    Shot rejected. Fedor Smolov (Russia) left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Aleksey Sutormin with a cross.18:06

  • First half begins.18:01

  • The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up17:58

    • Source link

    Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
    0 28 5 minutes read
    Photo of Kim Lee

    Kim Lee

    Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

    Related Articles

    GP Mexico 2021 – Results PL3 – F1 Results – Formula 1

    6 days ago

    Milan-Porto 1-1, Kalulu avoids the fourth knockout but the Rossoneri Champions remain in the balance- Corriere.it

    1 week ago

    Milan follows him and he shines: Kvaratskhelia’s brace knocks Sweden out

    19 hours ago

    Calciomercato Juventus, locatelli breakthrough | Tomorrow new meeting

    July 16, 2021

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Back to top button