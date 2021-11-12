Russia 6-0 Cyprus: 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Final result and commentary on the match
Match ends, Russia 6, Cyprus 0.19:49
Second Half ends, Russia 6, Cyprus 0.19:49
Failed attempt. Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Danil Glebov.19:49
Foul by Maksim Osipenko (Russia).19:49
Andronikos Kakoullis (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the right wing.19:47
Hand ball by Roman Zobnin (Russia).19:49
Goals! Russia 6, Cyprus 0. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anton Zabolotny.19:44
Substitution, Cyprus. Matija Spoljaric replaces Fotios Papoulis.19:52
Substitution, Cyprus. Marios Antoniadis replaces Grigoris Kastanos.19:40
Goals! Russia 5, Cyprus 0. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksey Ionov.19:38
Aleksey Sutormin (Russia) wins a free kick on the right wing.19:37
Foul by Konstantinos Laifis (Cyprus).19:37
Failed attempt. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksey Ionov.19:35
Foul by Anton Zabolotny (Russia).19:49
Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus) wins a free kick in his own half.19:49
Hand ball by Roman Zobnin (Russia).19:35
Shot saved. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) header from very close range is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Aleksey Ionov.19:33
Sergey Terekhov (Russia) wins a free kick in his own half.19:32
Foul by Marios Demetriou (Cyprus).19:32
Substitution, Cyprus. Andronikos Kakoullis replaces Pieros Sotiriou.19:30
Failed attempt. Rafail Mamas (Cyprus) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Grigoris Kastanos.19:30
Sergey Terekhov (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:29
Foul by Marios Demetriou (Cyprus).19:29
Substitution, Russia. Aleksey Ionov replaces Andrey Mostovoy.19:28
Dmitriy Chistyakov (Russia) wins a free kick in his own half.19:25
Foul by Rafail Mamas (Cyprus).19:56
Substitution, Cyprus. Rafail Mamas replaces Marinos Tzionis.19:57
Substitution, Russia. Dmitriy Chistyakov replaces Igor Diveev.19:24
Substitution, Russia. Danil Glebov replaces Daniil Fomin.19:24
Shot rejected. Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marios Demetriou.19:22
Offside. Aleksandr Erokhin tries a through ball, but Anton Zabolotny is caught offside.19:21
Goals! Russia 4, Cyprus 0. Aleksey Sutormin (Russia) header from very close range to the bottom left corner.19:20
Shot rejected. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergey Terekhov.19:58
Hand ball by Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus).19:18
Failed attempt. Roman Zobnin (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.19:57
Shot saved. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandr Erokhin with a headed pass.19:57
Shot saved. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Roman Zobnin.19:58
Sergey Terekhov (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:14
Foul by Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus).19:14
Substitution, Russia. Roman Zobnin replaces Aleksandr Golovin.19:14
Substitution, Russia. Anton Zabolotny replaces Fedor Smolov.19:14
Goals! Russia 3, Cyprus 0. Andrey Mostovoy (Russia) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.19:13
Goals! Russia 2, Cyprus 0. Fedor Smolov (Russia) right footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.19:12
Foul by Igor Diveev (Russia).19:59
Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in his own half.19:53
Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:08
Foul by Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus).19:08
Failed attempt. Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nicholas Ioannou.19:07
Offside. Aleksey Miranchuk tries a through ball, but Fedor Smolov is caught offside.19:03
Substitution, Cyprus. Marios Demetriou replaces Paris Psaltis.19:03
Second Half begins Russia 1, Cyprus 0.19:02
First Half ends, Russia 1, Cyprus 0.21:53
Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Aleksandr Erokhin.18:47
Shot saved. Konstantinos Sotiriou (Cyprus) header from very close range is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Marinos Tzionis with a cross.18:47
Foul by Andrey Mostovoy (Russia).18:45
Paris Psaltis (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the right wing.18:45
Shot saved. Andrey Mostovoy (Russia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin with a through ball.18:45
Shot saved. Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Fedor Smolov.18:42
Failed attempt. Aleksey Sutormin (Russia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandr Erokhin.18:40
Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) wins a free kick in his own half.18:39
Foul by Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus).18:39
Shot saved. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.18:39
Andrey Mostovoy (Russia) wins a free kick in his own half.18:37
Foul by Andreas Karo (Cyprus).18:37
Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Igor Diveev.18:47
Foul by Igor Diveev (Russia).18:47
Konstantinos Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in his own half.18:34
Sergey Terekhov (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.18:33
Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus).18:33
Failed attempt. Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pieros Sotiriou.18:31
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Nicholas Ioannou.24 ‘18:28
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Andreas Karo.18:47
Shot rejected. Fedor Smolov (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergey Terekhov.18:27
Shot rejected. Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fotios Papoulis.18:27
Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia).18:25
Nicholas Ioannou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in his own half.18:25
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Andreas Karo.18:24
Failed attempt. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.18:19
Offside. Aleksandr Golovin tries a through ball, but Andrey Mostovoy is caught offside.18:16
Foul by Sergey Terekhov (Russia).18:16
Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in his own half.18:16
Failed attempt. Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) header from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.18:13
Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Fedor Smolov.24 ‘18:12
Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Sergey Terekhov.18:11
Foul by Andrey Mostovoy (Russia).18:07
Paris Psaltis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in his own half.18:07
Offside. Aleksandr Erokhin tries a through ball, but Andrey Mostovoy is caught offside.18:07
Failed attempt. Aleksey Sutormin (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.18:08
Shot rejected. Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandr Erokhin.18:07
Goals! Russia 1, Cyprus 0. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fedor Smolov.18:05
Shot rejected. Fedor Smolov (Russia) left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Aleksey Sutormin with a cross.18:06
First half begins.18:01
The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up17:58