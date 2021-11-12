Russia 6-0 Cyprus: 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Final result and commentary on the match

Match ends, Russia 6, Cyprus 0.19:49

90 ‘+ 2’ Second Half ends, Russia 6, Cyprus 0.19:49

90 ‘+ 2’ Failed attempt. Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Danil Glebov.19:49

90 ‘+ 1’ Foul by Maksim Osipenko (Russia).19:49

90 ‘+ 1’ Andronikos Kakoullis (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the right wing.19:47

90 ‘ Hand ball by Roman Zobnin (Russia).19:49

87 ‘ Goals! Russia 6, Cyprus 0. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anton Zabolotny.19:44

83 ‘ Substitution, Cyprus. Matija Spoljaric replaces Fotios Papoulis.19:52

83 ‘ Substitution, Cyprus. Marios Antoniadis replaces Grigoris Kastanos.19:40

81 ‘ Goals! Russia 5, Cyprus 0. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksey Ionov.19:38

81 ‘ Aleksey Sutormin (Russia) wins a free kick on the right wing.19:37

81 ‘ Foul by Konstantinos Laifis (Cyprus).19:37

78 ‘ Failed attempt. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksey Ionov.19:35

78 ‘ Foul by Anton Zabolotny (Russia).19:49

78 ‘ Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus) wins a free kick in his own half.19:49

77 ‘ Hand ball by Roman Zobnin (Russia).19:35

76 ‘ Shot saved. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) header from very close range is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Aleksey Ionov.19:33

75 ‘ Sergey Terekhov (Russia) wins a free kick in his own half.19:32

75 ‘ Foul by Marios Demetriou (Cyprus).19:32

74 ‘ Substitution, Cyprus. Andronikos Kakoullis replaces Pieros Sotiriou.19:30

73 ‘ Failed attempt. Rafail Mamas (Cyprus) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Grigoris Kastanos.19:30

73 ‘ Sergey Terekhov (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:29

73 ‘ Foul by Marios Demetriou (Cyprus).19:29

72 ‘ Substitution, Russia. Aleksey Ionov replaces Andrey Mostovoy.19:28

69 ‘ Dmitriy Chistyakov (Russia) wins a free kick in his own half.19:25

69 ‘ Foul by Rafail Mamas (Cyprus).19:56

68 ‘ Substitution, Cyprus. Rafail Mamas replaces Marinos Tzionis.19:57

67 ‘ Substitution, Russia. Dmitriy Chistyakov replaces Igor Diveev.19:24

67 ‘ Substitution, Russia. Danil Glebov replaces Daniil Fomin.19:24

65 ‘ Shot rejected. Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marios Demetriou.19:22

64 ‘ Offside. Aleksandr Erokhin tries a through ball, but Anton Zabolotny is caught offside.19:21

62 ‘ Goals! Russia 4, Cyprus 0. Aleksey Sutormin (Russia) header from very close range to the bottom left corner.19:20

62 ‘ Shot rejected. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergey Terekhov.19:58

62 ‘ Hand ball by Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus).19:18

61 ‘ Failed attempt. Roman Zobnin (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.19:57

61 ‘ Shot saved. Anton Zabolotny (Russia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandr Erokhin with a headed pass.19:57

61 ‘ Shot saved. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Roman Zobnin.19:58

58 ‘ Sergey Terekhov (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:14

58 ‘ Foul by Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus).19:14

57 ‘ Substitution, Russia. Roman Zobnin replaces Aleksandr Golovin.19:14

57 ‘ Substitution, Russia. Anton Zabolotny replaces Fedor Smolov.19:14

56 ‘ Goals! Russia 3, Cyprus 0. Andrey Mostovoy (Russia) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.19:13

55 ‘ Goals! Russia 2, Cyprus 0. Fedor Smolov (Russia) right footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.19:12

53 ‘ Foul by Igor Diveev (Russia).19:59

53 ‘ Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in his own half.19:53

52 ‘ Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:08

52 ‘ Foul by Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus).19:08

51 ‘ Failed attempt. Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nicholas Ioannou.19:07

46 ‘ Offside. Aleksey Miranchuk tries a through ball, but Fedor Smolov is caught offside.19:03

45 ‘ Substitution, Cyprus. Marios Demetriou replaces Paris Psaltis.19:03

Second Half begins Russia 1, Cyprus 0.19:02

45 ‘+ 1’ First Half ends, Russia 1, Cyprus 0.21:53

45 ‘+ 1’ Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Aleksandr Erokhin.18:47

45 ‘+ 1’ Shot saved. Konstantinos Sotiriou (Cyprus) header from very close range is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Marinos Tzionis with a cross.18:47

45 ‘ Foul by Andrey Mostovoy (Russia).18:45

45 ‘ Paris Psaltis (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the right wing.18:45

44 ‘ Shot saved. Andrey Mostovoy (Russia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin with a through ball.18:45

41 ‘ Shot saved. Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Fedor Smolov.18:42

40 ‘ Failed attempt. Aleksey Sutormin (Russia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandr Erokhin.18:40

39 ‘ Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) wins a free kick in his own half.18:39

39 ‘ Foul by Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus).18:39

38 ‘ Shot saved. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.18:39

37 ‘ Andrey Mostovoy (Russia) wins a free kick in his own half.18:37

37 ‘ Foul by Andreas Karo (Cyprus).18:37

36 ‘ Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Igor Diveev.18:47

33 ‘ Foul by Igor Diveev (Russia).18:47

33 ‘ Konstantinos Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in his own half.18:34

32 ‘ Sergey Terekhov (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.18:33

32 ‘ Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus).18:33

30 ‘ Failed attempt. Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pieros Sotiriou.18:31

27 ‘ Corner, Russia. Conceded by Nicholas Ioannou.24 ‘18:28

27 ‘ Corner, Russia. Conceded by Andreas Karo.18:47

27 ‘ Shot rejected. Fedor Smolov (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergey Terekhov.18:27

26 ‘ Shot rejected. Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fotios Papoulis.18:27

25 ‘ Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia).18:25

25 ‘ Nicholas Ioannou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in his own half.18:25

24 ‘ Corner, Russia. Conceded by Andreas Karo.18:24

18 ‘ Failed attempt. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.18:19

16 ‘ Offside. Aleksandr Golovin tries a through ball, but Andrey Mostovoy is caught offside.18:16

15 ‘ Foul by Sergey Terekhov (Russia).18:16

15 ‘ Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in his own half.18:16

12 ‘ Failed attempt. Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) header from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.18:13

12 ‘ Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Fedor Smolov.24 ‘18:12

11 ‘ Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Sergey Terekhov.18:11

7 ‘ Foul by Andrey Mostovoy (Russia).18:07

7 ‘ Paris Psaltis (Cyprus) wins a free kick in his own half.18:07

6 ‘ Offside. Aleksandr Erokhin tries a through ball, but Andrey Mostovoy is caught offside.18:07

5 ‘ Failed attempt. Aleksey Sutormin (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.18:08

5 ‘ Shot rejected. Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandr Erokhin.18:07

4 ‘ Goals! Russia 1, Cyprus 0. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fedor Smolov.18:05

4 ‘ Shot rejected. Fedor Smolov (Russia) left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Aleksey Sutormin with a cross.18:06

First half begins.18:01