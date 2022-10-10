Russia accuses Ukraine of having carried out an attack in Crimea | News

President Vladimir Putin declared this Sunday that Ukraine’s special services are the authors and responsible for the terrorist attack on the bridge over the Kerch Strait, which links Crimea with Russia, which left at least 3 dead.

Putin stated that there is no doubt that the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge was directed against the critical civil infrastructure of the Russian federation.

“Here there are no doubts. This is a terrorist attack aimed at destroying critical civil infrastructure of the Russian Federation. And the authors, material and intellectuals are the Ukrainian special services.”

The president met with the chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin.

“The information we have collected during the first stage of the investigation allows us to conclude that this is an attack organized by the special services of Ukraine and its objective was the destruction of an important civil infrastructure facility,” Bastrikin said.

In his meeting with Putin, Bastrykin added that “citizens of Russia and foreign countries who helped in the preparation of this terrorist act” were involved in the incident.

“We have already established the route of the truck that arrived at the place where the explosion occurred. It passed through Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, (the Russian regions of]North Ossetia, Krasnodar).”

“The carriers were identified. With the help of the FSB operational officers, we managed to identify the suspects among those who could prepare the terrorist attack,” Bastrikin said.

Russia is seeking to repair the partially reopened Crimean bridge as soon as possible after an explosion caused a fire on Saturday that killed three people and suspended car and rail traffic for hours.

Car traffic has resumed on the two roads for vehicular traffic, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Jusnulin announced.

Traffic was suspended due to a truck explosion that set seven train tank cars on fire and partially collapsed the Crimean bridge.

“We have already started traffic on the two lanes of the Crimean bridge. Before that, the bridge worked in reverse mode. Lighting was established on the road part, new markings were made and guardrails were restored.”

“Now it will be possible to drive faster by car over the bridge,” Marat Jusnulin wrote on his Telegram account.

At 19 kilometers long, it is the longest bridge in Europe and an enclave with an important strategic value for Russia.

It was fully opened in 2019 by President Putin, five years after Crimea’s accession to the Russian federation.