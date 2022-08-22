Russia accuses Ukraine of the attack in which Darya Dugina died

Ukraine banned Independence Day events on Wednesday in the country’s capital, Kyiv, and second-largest city, Kharkiv, as authorities warn Russia could carry out missile strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Saturday that Russia could be planning something “ugly” to coincide with the day, which will mark 31 years since Ukraine severed ties with the Soviet Union.

“We should all be aware that this week Russia might try to do something particularly ugly, something particularly vicious,” Zelensky said in a video message.

In Kyiv, the city’s military administration banned all rallies between Monday and Thursday, saying “it is forbidden to hold mass events, peaceful gatherings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people.”

General Mykola Zhyrnov, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said the order was imposed so that security forces could respond “in a timely manner to threats of missile and bomb attacks by Russian Federation troops against decision centers, military facilities, defense industry facilities, critical infrastructure and nearby residential areas.

Zhynov said that he had ordered the city authorities to use the minimum necessary number of civil servants, civil servants and workers to ensure transportation and other services.

In Kharkiv, where relentless and indiscriminate Russian attacks killed and injured hundreds of civilians in the first months of the war, authorities announced a curfew from 7 p.m. local time on the eve of Independence Day until 7 a.m. :00 hours the next day.

“We ask you to understand these measures and prepare to stay in your homes and shelters: this is our safety,” officials said.

Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the military command of southern Ukraine, said this Sunday that “the date of our independence and the anniversary of the invasion, half a year, coincide, it is the 24th. And there is a day of the Ukrainian flag, the 23rd. We are prepared for the fact that there will be an increase in some kind of aggression, there will be an increase in missile attacks.”

In the past week, Ukrainian officials have said more Russian missiles have been deployed at a Belarusian air base.