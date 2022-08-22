Russia accuses Ukraine of the murder of Daria Dúguina – Europe – International

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia on Monday accused the Ukrainian secret services of perpetrating the attack that killed this Saturday Daria Duguinadaughter of the leader of the neo-Eurasianist movement, Alexandr Duguin, considered close to the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin.

“The crime was prepared and executed by the Ukrainian special services,” the FSB said in a statement.

According to the note, the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian citizen, identified as Natalia Vovk, 43 years old.

The FSB (former KGB) claims that Vovk arrived in Russia on July 23 together with his 12-year-old daughter, Sofia, and rented an apartment in the same apartment building, where Dúguina lived.

After committing the crime, the perpetrator “went to Estonia through the Pskov region.”

Authorities inspect the area where Daria Dúguina died.

According to the Russian security services, Vovk arrived in the country in a car with the license plate of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, moved around Moscow with a Kazakh license plate and left Russia, using a Ukrainian license plate.

“The day of the murder Vovk and Sofia were at the ‘Tradition’ literary-musical festival to which Dúguina attended as guest of honor,” they point out.

The attack against Dúguina

Dúguina died on Saturday when a bomb exploded in the underside of her vehicle as she was driving along a highway outside Moscow from a festival where she had been with her father.

At the time of the explosion, Dúguina, a journalist and political scientist, was driving near the town of Bolshie Viaziomy, about 40 km from Moscow, at the wheel of a Toyota Land Cruiser, a statement from the Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

The young woman, born in 1992, “died at the scene” of the explosion, it added. The Investigative Committee, in charge of criminal investigations in Russia, opened an investigation for “homicide”.

It is presumed that the victim was not the target of the attack. Daria Dúguina with her father, Alexander Dúguin, were returning from a festival. Upon leaving, father and daughter exchanged vehicles and on the way Daria’s vehicle exploded before her father’s eyes. Source: Sputnik pic.twitter.com/yOVfJJNFrn – SANA in Spanish (@Agencia_Sana) August 21, 2022

The purpose of the attack was Alexander Duguinindicated people close to the family, quoted by the Russian press agencies, since Daria Dúguina was driving her father’s car.

Dugin, 60, a writer and philosopher, is considered one of the ideologues who has most influenced Russian politics in recent years and in particular the course taken by President Putin.

In his youth he professed a radical anti-communism and anti-Sovietism that he abandoned after the fall of the Soviet Union, to the point that in 1993 he defended with the communists the headquarters of the Russian Parliament, which was shelled by order of the then Russian president, Boris Yeltsin. Later, he participated in the founding of the National Bolshevik Party, a now-defunct radical opposition party.

Since 2015, he has been under US sanctions for “actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, stability, or sovereignty or territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

In March 2022, after the beginning of the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine, his deceased daughter was also sanctioned by the US for her work as director of the United World International (UWI) website, described by Washington as ” a means of disinformation.

In recent years, Ukraine has banned several of his books, notably “Ukraine. My War. Geopolitical Diary” and “Eurasian Revenge of Russia.”

The Ukrainian Presidency previously denied any connection to the attack.

Strong condemnation of the attack

The bomb attack in which Dúguina died has provoked a wave of indignation in the Russian political class, which demands that the crime not go unpunished.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the death of Dugin’s daughter a “vile crime” on Monday. “A vile, cruel crime put an early end to the life of Daria Duguina, a brilliant and talented person endowed with a truly Russian heart,” Putin said in a message of condolences published by the Kremlin and expressed to relatives of the young woman.

The leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, in eastern Ukraine, the pro-Russian Denis Pushilin, directly accused the kyiv government of being behind the attack.

“In an attempt to eliminate Alexandr Dugin, the terrorists of the Ukrainian regime have killed his daughter,” he wrote on Telegram.

In that same social network, the spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, María Zajárova, warned that if the “Ukrainian footprint” in the attack is confirmed, it will be necessary to “talk about the State terrorism policy of the kyiv regime.

Ukraine has nothing to do with this, because we are not a criminal state

“We await the results of the investigation,” concluded the diplomat.

In turn, Russian senator Andréi Klishas described the attack as an “enemy attack” and demanded that its material and intellectual authors be brought to justice.

“This crime cannot go unpunished (…) We must respond harshly and decisively,” said Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy chairman of the State Duma, the Russian Chamber of Deputies.

The Ukrainian authorities denied any involvement in the attack. “I stress that Ukraine has nothing to do with this, because we are not a criminal state like the Russian Federation and we are not a terrorist state,” said Mikhailo Podolyak, one of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s advisers.

*With information from AFP and EFE

