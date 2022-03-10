Russia admits sending recruits to Ukraine, despite Putin denying it

Vladimir Putin’s message to relatives of Russian soldiers 0:42

(CNN) — The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that Russian military conscripts were involved in the invasion of Ukraine and that some were taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces, just a day after President Vladimir Putin insisted that the conscripts were not part of the attack. .

The Ministry admitted that the recruits were “discovered” in Ukraine, but claimed that they had already been withdrawn and returned to Russia.

“Unfortunately, several facts about the presence of conscripts in the units of the Russian armed forces involved in conducting a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine have been discovered,” Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a message. Of video.

A day earlier, in an International Women’s Day speech, Putin had assured mothers and wives of soldiers that Russian conscripts would not take part in his invasion of Ukraine, which he referred to as a “special military operation.”

“I understand how you care about your loved ones…I stress that conscripted soldiers do not take part in hostilities and will not take part in them,” Putin said, Reuters reported. “And there will be no additional reservist calls.”

Russia’s president claimed that only “professional military personnel” were involved in the invasion. He also said on March 5 that there were no plans to enlist conscripts to fight in the war in Ukraine.

Konashenkov said Wednesday that the Russian recruits have been returned to Russia. “Almost all of those military have already been withdrawn to the territory of Russia,” he said.

But he added that some recruits have been captured by Ukrainian forces. “At the same time, a sabotage group from the national battalion attacked one of the units performing logistics support tasks. Several servicemen, including conscripts, were captured,” Konashenkov said.

“Currently, comprehensive measures are being taken to prevent the deployment of conscripts to combat areas and the release of captured servicemen,” he said.

According to audio recordings of calls made to a Ukrainian government-run hotline, which were shared exclusively with CNN, many Russian soldiers appeared to have been unaware of what the plans were for them or why they were being deployed.

The recordings reinforce reports that Russian soldiers are denied communication with their families.