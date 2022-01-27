Russia, Alexei Navalny added to the terrorist list. Arrest warrant also for brother Oleg: violation of surveillance rules





There Russia from Vladimir Putin continues to rage on Alexei Navalny and his entourage. After yesterday the main Russian opponent a Vladimir Putin, in prison for more than a year, was included in the list of terrorists and extremists drawn up by the institution Rosfinmonitoring, the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring, a warrant for his brother’s arrest, Oleg, who long ago was sentenced to one year in prison for organizing a demonstration against the arrest of his brother. Judgment which, at the time, had been suspended.

Today, however, the Ministry of the Interior has given orders to bring to prison too Oleg Navalny at the request of the Federal Penitentiary Service, stating that the brother of the most famous activist has violated the rules of surveillance. It is currently unclear whether Oleg Navalny is in Russia or has managed to flee abroad. His defense lawyer explained that the warrant was issued after the man was not found inside his home following an inspection: “An inspection was carried out at his place of residence and, at apparently, they didn’t find it there, ”he said Nikos Paraskevov to Interfax, adding that he is not aware of where his client is.

Yesterday, however, the news of the inclusion of his name in the list of terrorists and extremists in the country hit the movement headed by the dissident blogger. Destiny shared with 6 of his collaborators, among which the best known is Lyubov Sobol.