Russia and China ask for a meeting of the 5 permanent members of the UN – Europe

Russia and China are calling for a meeting of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, according to Yury Ushakov, the Kremlin’s foreign policy adviser.

The Kremlin has announced that the presidents of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, will express their shared views on international security during a meeting during the Beijing Winter Olympics: the AFP reports. “A joint statement on international relations entering a new era has been prepared for the talks,” Ushakov said, adding that this will also reflect Moscow and Beijing’s “common views” on security. Ushakov also said that “in the gas sector many agreements are being prepared” between Russia and China. “I cannot say for now which of them will be signed, but” Putin’s visit to Beijing “will obviously mark another step in the development of gas cooperation,” he assured him.

And Ushakov also makes it known that Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a telephone conversation today with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was on a visit to Ukraine yesterday.