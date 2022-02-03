“Russia and China have the same views on world problems”

Also based on relations with Xi, “I immediately responded to his invitation to visit China and join our Chinese friends in celebrating this year’s major sporting event, the Winter Olympic Games.” “I know that the organizers did a good job in preparing the Games: they made huge investments in sports and transport infrastructure, built modern sports facilities and created a safe living environment for foreign athletes, coaches and journalists,” concluded the head of the Kremlin.

Putin: “We have built a multilayer structure of cooperation” The atmosphere of political trust created, also thanks to the Russia-China Treaty of Good Neighborhood and Friendly Cooperation, has allowed “our countries to establish a multi-layered structure of interstate cooperation, with the meetings of the two leaders playing a fundamental role”.

Putin: “China is our strategic partner in the international arena” China, Putin added, “remains firmly at the top of Russia’s list of trading partners”, with bilateral trade trade at an all-time high in 2021 at 140 billion dollars, and is “our strategic partner in the international arena.

Our approaches to most of the issues on the global agenda agree or are very close. We engage in close coordination within many leading multilateral organizations and formats, such as the United Nations, BRICS, SCO, G20, APEC and EAS, which has a stabilizing effect on the current difficult world situation. “