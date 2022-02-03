“Russia and China united in sport and beyond”: CMG’s interview with Putin

On the eve of his participation, by invitation, at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an exclusive written interview to Shen Haixiong, president and chief editor of the China Media Group (CMG).

You were the first of the world leaders to announce your participation in the opening ceremony. In your opinion, what special role does sport play in the neighborhood relations between China and Russia? How can the two countries further strengthen exchanges and cooperation in culture, sports and the ice and snow sector? What results do you expect Russia to achieve in these Winter Olympics? What are your predictions about Russia’s gold medals?

I have known President Xi Jinping for a long time. As good friends and politicians who share many views on the solution of world problems, we always maintain close contact. This is why I immediately accepted his invitation to pay a visit to China. It should be noted that this edition of the Beijing Winter Olympics will be held during the Chinese New Year, and Beijing is also the first city in history to be awarded the right to host both the summer and winter Olympics. I know that the organizing party has prepared thoroughly for the event: it has invested heavily in the construction of sports and transport infrastructures, built modern stadiums and created the conditions to ensure the safety of foreign athletes, coaches and journalists during their stay in China. Sport is a peculiar aspect of human civilization. The organization of major sporting events helps to bring people together, to deepen mutual understanding and to promote the generally recognized principle of “fair play.” From this point of view, Russia opposes the politicization of sport and its use as a tool. of pressure, unfair competition and discrimination. Relations between Russia and China in the field of sport are broad and comprehensive and play an important role in bilateral cultural cooperation. In December 2021, President Xi Jinping and I proclaimed 2022- 2023 “Year of Russia-China Sports Exchanges”, which is sure to become an important and high-profile event in the lives of our two peoples.I am sure that Beijing will organize a top-level Winter Olympics.

On June 28, 2021, during his video meeting with President Xi Jinping, the extension of the “Treaty of good neighborhood, friendship and cooperation between China and Russia” was announced. Could you talk about its significance for the relations between the two countries?

This is a deeply thought-out document, with many articles continuing to play an important role in today’s rapidly changing international framework. Russia-China relations develop on an equal and non-ideological basis. China is firmly in first place among Russia’s trading partners. Despite the restrictions of the pandemic, preliminary data show that in 2021, trade reached a record figure of 140 billion dollars. The concepts established in the “Treaty of good neighborhood, friendship and cooperation between Russia and China” have taken the partnership between our two countries to an unprecedented level and created the conditions for further joint progress.

Do you have any advice for Chinese fans of ice and snow sports? Who do you think will score the first goal for the Russian team in the ice hockey matches of the Beijing Winter Olympics? Besides ice hockey, what other favorite winter sport can you still reveal to our audience?

I don’t think I’m qualified to give advice to ice hockey fans, let’s leave it to professional players and coaches. In my opinion, the type of sport is not important, what matters is that everyone often practices their favorite sports, persevering and advancing firmly towards the set goals and gradually mastering the related techniques. Personally, when my work schedule allows it, I take part with pleasure in the activities of the All-Russian Night Hockey League and, when I can, I go skiing. I also love biathlon, figure skating and ski jumping. However, due to lack of time, I can only watch the races on TV. There is no doubt that the Beijing Winter Olympics ice hockey matches will be as exciting and unforgettable as ever. I will cheer for good games and of course I trust our hockey players and wish them good luck.