Russia and India approve alternative bilateral trade system | News

The governments of Russia and India have agreed to create an international payment system to execute their bilateral trade, this mechanism being an alternative to the SWIFT platform.

According to the Indian media The Economic Times, the system will be installed at the headquarters of the Reserve Bank of India and the State Bank of Russia VEB.

Likewise, the process must finish being coordinated during this week, since it is necessary to guarantee the smooth operation of documents required for operations in rupees (Indian currency) and rubles (Russian currency).

A source quoted by the aforementioned media indicated that “India offered a series of transaction platforms of this type, of which the Russian authorities have accepted a specific network protocol.”

The operations will be settled through the debt account in rupees that VEB will have open and operational in the Reserve Bank of India.

In the event that a Russian company receives a shipment from an Indian exporter, it will obtain from the importer the corresponding rubles or dollars and inform the Reserve Bank of India to debit the same amount of rupees from the debt account in that currency, crediting it to the exporter’s Indian bank.

In addition, the central banks of the two countries are working on the creation of a regulatory framework for mutual settlements, so in the coming days they estimate that representatives of both banking entities will hold a meeting to discuss the issue.

Last year, India exported 3.3 billion dollars worth of goods to Russia, mainly pharmaceuticals, tea and coffee; and imported Russian goods worth close to 6.9 billion dollars, in products ranging from fertilizers, metals, mineral resources, among others.