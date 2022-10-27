Health
Russia and NATO carry out nuclear exercises
kyiv, Ukraine (AP) — NATO and Russia held their respective annual nuclear exercises on Wednesday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin repeated the baseless accusation that Ukraine plans to set off a radiological cluster bomb, or “dirty bomb.”
Putin followed from a distance the maneuvers of his strategic nuclear forces, which included several practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles in a display of power. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told the president that the exercise simulated “a huge nuclear attack” in retaliation for an atomic offensive against Russia.