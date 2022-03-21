Russia and the mystery of the agreements behind anti-Covid aid to Italy. Conte: “Nothing to hide”

“Insinuations and allusions without any foundation.” This is how Giuseppe Conte comments on the latest controversies on aid for the Covid emergency which arrived in Italy from Moscow in March 2020. The Russian quadrireactors arrived at the Pratica di Mare airport welcomed by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio as part of the mission “From Russia with love », which he delivered to Italian hospitals 28 doctors, 4 nurses and 72 soldiers along with face masks, lung ventilators and other health supplies. It was the result of a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Prime Minister Conte, who now comments on the mission two years ago. “This story is very clear and transparent: in a moment of extreme difficulty there was on the part of Russia and Putin in particular the offer of the willingness to send a group of medical workers, escorted by the military, due to the great experience from they gained in this sector in previous pandemics ”, explains the leader of the M5S. “I would say that all the insinuations, allusions, concerns that arise today have no basis”, continues Conte referring to the controversies sparked above all by the composition of the team that arrived in Italy in March 2020. Among the 104 names on the list were only 28 doctors and 4 nurses. All the others were military, led by General Sergey Kikot, deputy commander of the chemical, radiological, biological defense department of the Russian army.

Doubts about the mission

The suspect, also cited by Courier service, is that that mission brought Russia a series of economic and trade agreements with Italy as a dowry. A track that would target the then tenant of Palazzo Chigi Conte. Agreements then “betrayed” with the decision of the Italian government to move to the positions of Kiev and to support the sanctions against Moscow. Another hypothesis would instead concern a scientific purpose of the mission by Russia intending to study closely an outbreak as important as the Italian one and exploit the knowledge to set up the Sputnik V self-production vaccine as soon as possible. Between hypotheses and allusions, Conte now he reaffirms the charitable nature of the Moscow mission in Italy, “with a clear and transparent intention”, he concludes.

The blackmail of Moscow

When the Russian consul in Milan, Alexei Vladimorovic Paramonov, and director of the European department of the Foreign Ministry, threatened Italy with “irreversible consequences” by joining the new sanctions plan against Moscow, he also accused our country of having «Forgotten the aid received by the Kremlin during the pandemic“. Thus implying the existence of agreements that would go far beyond simple humanitarian aid. In the last few hours, Italian intelligence has ruled out that the retaliation threatened by Moscow could refer to the unveiling of agreements made in March 2020 with Russia.

Renzi: “Commission of inquiry to clarify”

“In recent days, some Russian authorities have severely attacked Minister Guerini. Our solidarity has gone, always goes and will go to Lorenzo, a close friend and excellent defense manager. ” Matteo Renzi also talks about the Moscow mission in Italy, who now urges Giuseppe Conte to provide further details on the Russian aid received in March 2020. “I think the question about the ultimate meaning of the mission, a question posed by Giorgio Gori, mayor of the city most affected by Covid, Bergamo, is a question that can only be answered by former Prime Minister Conte, ”said the leader of Italia viva. “I still do not understand why a parliamentary commission of inquiry is refused on the management of the Covid pandemic, which would be very useful for clarity”.

