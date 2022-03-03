Russia and Ukraine: 6 key moments from the first week of the invasion

Drafting

image source, Getty Images Caption, Putin’s order to put his deterrent forces on special alert has been one of the most feared and criticized moments of the first week of the invasion.

Frantic, deadly, worrying.

The first week of the Russian invasion of Ukraine commands world attention and its resolution does not yet seem to be on the horizon.

Since last February 24 the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, ordered a “special military operation” in his neighboring country, the crisis has escalated into war.

The deaths between military and civilians are counted by thousands, although the figures are difficult to verify. More than a million people have already fled from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has risen as the leader of a resistance that, according to experts, slows down the Russian push.

And Putin suffers an unprecedented international punishment, materialized in severe sanctions that suffocate his country’s economy.

These are six key moments from the first week of Europe’s deadliest war in decades.

1. Start of the invasion

Vladimir Putin announced it on the morning of Thursday, February 24: “I made the decision to carry out a special military operation. Its objective will be to defend people who have suffered persecution and genocide for eight years by the Kiev regime.”

The president was referring to the pro-Russian population of the eastern Donbas regionwhich Putin considers ill-treated, without foundation, by the “neo-Nazi” government of Ukraine.

During the speech, Putin insisted on the dangers of Ukraine being admitted to NATO and assured that if the country joins the alliance, Russia would be at risk of an “attack”.

Many residents of Ukraine believed that the hostilities would be limited to the Donbas area, but since early Thursday morning they heard explosions in several major Ukrainian cities.

Thousands of Ukrainians began to flee and the first fatalities were recorded.

The start of the invasion was preceded by Putin’s recognition of the pro-Russian areas of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics, which was interpreted as the prelude to the final escalation.

Before, for several weeks, Russian soldiers had accumulated on the border with Ukraine and in Belarus in alleged military exercises, despite the fact that intelligence services, especially in the United States and the United Kingdom, warned of the possibility of an invasion.

2. The Ukrainian resistance

image source, Getty Images Caption, The fierce Ukrainian resistance has been symbolized in the stance of its president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The swift and fierce Ukrainian resistance was immediately personalized by the position of its president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Ukraine is defending itself and will not give up its freedom, whatever Moscow thinks. For Ukrainians, independence and the right to live in their own land according to their will is the highest value,” Zelensky said hours after Putin will formalize the military incursion.

Thousands of Ukrainians responded to the call of their president, who offered weapons to every citizen ready to fight for the country.

Many civilians have taken up arms. Others, despite the bombing of their homes and neighborhoods, have also stayed to support whatever is needed.

Several images have shown Ukrainians throwing molotov cocktails at russian military vehiclesconfronting invading soldiers in the streets or banding together to stop them.

The Russian army far outnumbers the Ukrainian but, during the first week of conflict, Ukraine has defended itself much harder than Vladimir Putin expected.

“The Russian president probably hoped that, a few days after the invasion by Russian forces, Kiev would have fallen,” reports John Simpson, the BBC’s international affairs editor.

Even though this “miscalculation” blamed on Putin could lead him to hit even harderas has been evidenced by the intensification of the siege in recent days.

3. The SWIFT disconnect

Even before the invasion began, the West had already begun to move to punish Russia with harsh economic sanctions.

Germany had suspended the certification of the gas pipeline North Stream 2, key to supplying Russian gas to Europe. The United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, on the other hand, started a battery of sanctions against Russian oligarchs, banks and senior officialsincluding Putin, who has only gotten tougher.

One of the harshest measures was the decision by the EU, UK, Canada and the US to remove “selected Russian banks from the Swift messaging system”.

The Society for Worldwide Interbank and Financial Communications (SWIFT) is the main messaging system used by banks to make fast and secure cross-border payments.

With the exclusion of some Russian banks from the system, companies would lose access to normal and instant transactions provided by the network and their millionaire payments for the energy and agricultural products they export would be seriously affected.

The overall response, not only from the West, is being forceful and takes risks and losses in order to punish Russia.

In addition to these economic measures, many countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Russian citizens are already suffering the effect of unprecedented and harsh economic sanctions from the West.

Since this Monday, the sanctions began to be noticed in the day-to-day life of Russian society, with the ruble plummeting to historic lows and the exodus of dozens of foreign private companies.

4. “Nuclear” warning?

On Sunday, February 28, Putin executed an order that immediately aroused fear and criticism.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Vladimir Putin has not hesitated to warn the West in various ways not to interfere in his role in Ukraine.

The Russian leader ordered to raise the state of “special” alert to its deterrent forcesa move that was feared by many as a threat of being willing to use nuclear weapons.

The United States called the statement a “totally unacceptable escalation” of tensions.

However, security experts have qualified that Putin’s words should not be interpreted as a desire to want to use nuclear weapons, but precisely as a deterrent; a warning to those who interfere with your operation in the Ukraine.

In any case, the West is trying to take care of its statements and make it clear at all times that NATO does not intend to send troops to Ukraine. The tension is maximum and any misunderstanding could be dangerously amplified.

Russia and the United States are the most nuclear-armed countries in the world.

image source, Getty Images

5. The taking of Kherson

The intensity of Russian attacks has increased in recent days, despite the fact that on Monday Russian and Ukrainian delegates met for the first timenear the border of Belarus, to find a way out of the conflict.

Although expectations before the summit were not high, both parties agreed to resume talks this Thursday.

Since the beginning of the week, Russian troops have been advancing on several fronts and a long convoy of around 60 kilometers has narrowed the siege on Kiev, the capital.

Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Kiev itself are three of the main Ukrainian cities victims of bombings that have already caused over 2,000 civilian casualties according to data from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

image source, Getty Images

These cities still remain under Ukrainian control, but Khersonanother strategic city in the south of the country, became the first key position taken by the Russians on Wednesday.

The invading troops took control after several days of siege and the city’s mayor, Igor Kolykhaev, said that Russian troops are in control of the city and that there are currently no Ukrainian soldiers.

Kherson has 300,000 inhabitants. It is located on the Dnieper River, which runs through Ukraine from north to south, and has a port with access to the Black Sea.

Control over Kherson may allow Moscow “to start strangling the logistics of the Ukrainians,” warned Jack Watling, an expert at the Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies in London.

Except Kherson, until this Thursday British and American intelligence services they did not highlight further advances of the Russian troopsalthough it is expected that their siege will continue to intensify.

6. Historical refugee crisis

For many years Europe thought that a massive displacement of a European country due to war was a thing of the past.

But this Thursday, just after a week of conflict, the United Nations confirmed that the number of refugees in Ukraine has exceeded one million people. More than half have left for neighboring Poland.

image source, Getty Images

Many of those who have stayed spend time between their houses and underground shelters whenever the air raid alarm sounds.

The International Criminal Court, at the request of Ukraine, has launched an investigation in The Hague into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the attacks and bombings by Russian troops.

Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly approved this Thursday, by 141 votes in favor, 35 abstentions and 5 votes against, a resolution condemning Russia for its aggression against Ukraine and demanding the unconditional withdrawal of troops.