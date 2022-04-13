Russia and Ukraine: A former adviser to Putin revealed which sanction would end the war

An “true embargo” of Western countries to Russian energy could stop the war in Ukraineindicated who was he chief economic adviser of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

The doctor Andrei Illarionov said that Russia “does not take seriously” the threats of other countries to reduce the consumption of Russian energy. This is because, despite efforts to try to lessen its dependence on Russia, Europe continues to buy oil and gas.

Dr. Andrei Illarionov, who was President Putin’s chief economic adviser from 2000 to 2005, believes that a full energy embargo would be “very effective.” BBC

Last year, skyrocketing oil and gas prices made Russia’s income in this regard represent the 36% of your spending. Many of them come from European Unionwhat does it matter almost 40% from his gas Y 27% from his Petroleum of the country led by Vladimir Putin.

This week, the EU Foreign Affairs representative, Joseph Borrellestimated: “A billion euros is what we pay Putin every day for the energy he provides us.”

Dr. Illarionov said that if Western countries “try to apply a real embargo on Russia’s oil and gas exports, in a month or two, Russian military operations in the Ukraine they would probably end.” Y He added: “That’s one of the very effective tools which the Western countries still have”.

While oil and gas trade continues during the conflict, the extensive sanctions imposed mean that many other economic activities have come to a standstill, many foreign companies have left the country and exports have stopped.

Prices of many food items in Russia are rising as the impact of international sanctions is felt EPA

Even a recent survey conducted by the central bank of Russia predicts that the economy will shrink by 8% this yearwhile the International Institute of Finance said it could be up to 15%.

Illarionov noted that President Putin was willing to take the hit to the economy, showing what his priorities are.

“His territorial and imperial ambitions are far more important than anything else.including the livelihood of the Russian population and the financial condition of the country… and even the financial condition of its own government,” he said.

Jobs threatened

Last week, amid tensions with Europe over how they should pay for gas, President Putin said that the “key indicators” on the health of the Russian economy They included the “creation of jobs, the reduction of poverty and inequality, improvements in the quality of life of the people, and the availability of goods and services”.

The figures of world Bank they suggest that nearly 20 million Russians live in poverty. In recent years, President Putin has pledged to cut that figure in half.

But now, Dr. Illarionov indicated that “That number of people will probably double, maybe even triple” with economic difficulties.

The Center for Strategic Research, a Moscow-based think tank, estimated that two million jobs could disappear as unemployment rates rise from their previous low level. Share those concerns Vladimir Milovonce Russia’s deputy minister of energy, but who is now part of the opposition Future party, led by Alexei Navalny.

Vladimir Milov, an opposition leader, says Putin’s policies are leading Russia to a “complete social and economic catastrophe.” BBC

“Many people are worried about losing their jobs. I think what happens is that most do not realize the seriousness of the economic situation”, he declared. The inflationwhich has already risen 15.7% because of the war, it means people might stop spending money on things like gyms and restaurant meals, and “that’s bad news for a lot of small businesses,” Milov said.

The price of some basic food products, such as sugar, onion and cabbage, increased more than 40% since the beginning of this year. Milov said any noticeable drop in living standards would boost his opposition party.

“We have been explaining to people all this time that Putin’s policy would lead Russia to catastrophe, including a complete social and economic catastrophe, coupled with a decline in living standards we haven’t seen in decades,” he said. “I must say that that comes at an extremely high cost. We’d rather not see what’s going on right now.”Held.

However, Milov, who fled to Lithuania last year, thinks it will take some time for falling living standards to translate into political change.

“Russia is a country with great inertia in society and with a lot of fear instigated by the authorities. Specifically, people are very afraid to protest because, if they do, right now they could end up in jail for a long, long time,” he said. However, he added: “I would say that a few months of deep economic difficulties we haven’t seen in 30 years, would change the mood of society and more people will start to openly complain.”

Similarly, Putin’s former adviser, Dr. Andrei Illarionovwho now lives in the United States, opined that “sooner or later” a change of government is inevitable. “It is absolutely impossible to see a positive future for Russia under the current political regime,” she said.

Dr. Andrei Illarionov (left) looks at President Putin during a speech shutter

Lastly, he suggested that, under President Putin, “There is no way that the country can reintegrate into international relations and the world economy.”