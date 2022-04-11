Russia and Ukraine: a total embargo would end the war, says a former Putin adviser

jonathan josephs

Business Correspondent, BBC News

10 April 2022

image source, Anadolu/Getty Caption, The war in Ukraine could end if Western countries stop buying Russian oil and gas, says President Putin’s former economic adviser.

A “true embargo” by Western countries on Russian energy could stop the war in Ukraine, said the former top economic adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Dr. Andrei Illarionov said that Russia “I didn’t take it seriously” threats from other countries to reduce the consumption of Russian energy.

Despite efforts to try to reduce its dependence on Russian energy sources, Europe continues to buy oil and gas.

Last year, soaring oil and gas prices meant revenue for Russia that accounted for 36% of its spending.

Much of that revenue comes from the European Union, which imports almost 40% of its gas and 27% of its oil from Russia.

This week, the EU Foreign Relations representative, Josep Borrell, said that “one billion [de euros] It’s what we pay Putin every day for the energy he provides us.

Dr. Illarionov said that if Western countries “tried to put a real embargo on Russia’s oil and gas exports… I bet probably in a month or two, Russia’s military operations in Ukraine would probably they would cease, they would end.”

“That’s one of the very effective tools that Western countries still have,” he added.

Caption, Dr. Andrei Illarionov, who was President Putin’s top economic adviser from 2000 to 2005, believes that a full energy embargo would be “very effective.”

While oil and gas trade continues during the conflict, the extensive sanctions imposed mean that many other economic activities have come to a standstill, many foreign companies have left the country and exports have stopped.

Even a recent survey conducted by the central bank of Russia predicts that the economy will shrink by 8% this yearwhile the International Institute of Finance said it could be up to 15%.

Illarionov noted that President Putin was willing to take the hit to the economy, showing what his priorities are.

“Their territorial ambitions, their imperial ambitionsare much more important than anything else, including the livelihood of the Russian population and the financial condition of the country… even the financial condition of your own government,” he said.

image source, EPA Caption, The prices of many food items in Russia are rising, as the impact of international sanctions is being felt.

Jobs threatened

Last week, amid tensions with Europe over how they should pay for gas, President Putin said “key indicators” on the health of the Russian economy included “job creation, poverty reduction and inequality, improvements in the quality of life of the people, and the availability of goods and services”.

World Bank figures suggest that nearly 20 million Russians live in poverty.

In recent years, President Putin has pledged to cut that figure in half.

But now, Dr. Illarionov said, “we will probably see that number of people double, maybe even triple“with economic difficulties.

The Center for Strategic Research, a Moscow-based think tank, estimated that two million jobs could disappear as jobless rates rise from their previously low level.

These concerns are shared by Vladimir Milov, once Russia’s deputy energy minister, but now part of the opposition Future party, led by Alexei Navalny.

“Many people are worried about losing their jobs, I think what happens is that most do not realize the seriousness of the economic situation“, he declared.

Inflation, already up 15.7% because of the war, means people could stop spending money on things like gyms and restaurant meals, and “that’s bad news for a lot of small businesses,” Milov said.

Caption, Vladimir Milov, an opposition leader, says that Putin’s policies are leading Russia to a “complete social and economic catastrophe”.

The price of some basic food products, such as sugar, onion and cabbage are up more than 40% since the start of this year.

Milov said any noticeable drop in living standards would help his party’s cause as an opposition.

“We have been explaining to people all this time that Putin’s policy would lead Russia to catastrophe, including a complete social and economic catastrophe, including a deterioration in living standards we haven’t seen in decades,” he said.

“I have to say that comes at an extremely high cost. We’d rather not see what’s going on right now.”

However, Milov, who fled to Lithuania last year, thinks it will take some time for falling living standards to translate into political change.

“Russia is a country with great inertia in society, and with a lot of fear instigated by the authorities. Specifically, people are very afraid to protest because if they do, right now they could end up in jail for a long, long time.”

However, he added: “But I would say that in a few months of really deep economic difficulties, which we haven’t seen in 30 years, the mood of society would change. More people will start to complain openly.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, Dr. Andrei Illarionov (left) watches President Putin during a speech in 2004.

Putin’s former adviser, Dr. Andrei Illarionov, who now lives in the United States, opined that “sooner or later” a change of government is inevitable.

“It is absolutely impossible to see a positive future for Russia under the current political regime,” he said.

He suggested that under President Putin “there is no way that the country can reintegrate into international relations, into the world economy.”

Dr Andrei Illarionov and Vladimir Milov spoke on the BBC World News program Talking Business