Russia and Ukraine: a total embargo would end the war, says a former Putin adviser

  • jonathan josephs
  • Business Correspondent, BBC News

The war in Ukraine could end if Western countries stop buying Russian oil and gas, says President Putin’s former economic adviser.

A “true embargo” by Western countries on Russian energy could stop the war in Ukraine, said the former top economic adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Dr. Andrei Illarionov said that Russia “I didn’t take it seriously” threats from other countries to reduce the consumption of Russian energy.

Despite efforts to try to reduce its dependence on Russian energy sources, Europe continues to buy oil and gas.

Last year, soaring oil and gas prices meant revenue for Russia that accounted for 36% of its spending.

