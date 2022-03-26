Russia and Ukraine: “About 300 people” died in the attack on the Mariupol theater

Drafting

image source, Reuters Caption, The theater in Mariupol held about 600 civilians, according to Petr Andryuschenko, adviser to the city’s deputy mayor.

An official ukrainian told the BBC that about 300 people were killed in the attack on the theater from Mariupol on March 16.

Petr Andryuschenko, adviser to the deputy mayor of Mariupol, said about 600 people were inside the theater before the attack, 300 of them in the building’s underground shelter.

Andryuschenko, speaking to the BBC World Service radio program Newshour, added that the authorities had been unable to launch a rescue operation because there were street clashes near the theater and Russian troops continued to shell the area.

The official said the death toll was reliable because it was based on a record of who was in the theater before the missile attack, and on conversations with survivors about how many people had managed to leave the building.

Andryuschenko confirmed that fighting continues in the center of Mariupolbut insisted that the Russians have not yet taken control of the city.

image source, Reuters Caption, Authorities have been unable to launch a rescue operation at the building because Russian troops continue to shell the area, the official said.

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reported at least 1,081 civilian deaths in Ukraine recorded as of March 25 since the invasion on February 24. The figure includes 15 girls, 30 boys, and 48 other minors whose sex could not be determined.

However, the UN has consistently said it believes the casualty figures are “considerably higher” than the official numbers, due to the difficulty of verifying reports and obtaining data from many war-affected areas.

image source, Reuters Caption, Civilians in Mariupol wait to receive humanitarian aid on March 24.

image source, Reuters Caption, Lines to receive food in Mariúpol on March 24. Ukraine’s president said this week that some 100,000 people are trapped in the city “without food, water or medicine.”

“Under constant bombardment”

Earlier this week, officials in Mariupol estimated that the death toll in that city alone could be more than 3,000. Bodies are often left in the streets because it is too dangerous to retrieve them, and many of them later end up in mass graves.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this week that some 100,000 people are enduring “inhumane conditions” in Mariorpolwhile facing a relentless attack from Russian forces.

Zelensky said that the citizens of Mariupol are completely blocked by the Russian army “without food, without water, without medicine… under constant shelling.”