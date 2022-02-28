Russia and Ukraine agree on a “second round” of negotiations | International | News

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations agreed on Monday, February 28, a “second round” of negotiations, both parties announced, after finishing a first meeting and returning to their respective capitals to examine the situation.

“The parties established a number of priorities and issues that require some decisions,” said Mikhailo Podoliak, one of the Ukrainian negotiators, while his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Medinski, indicated that the new meeting will take place “soon” on the border between Poland and Belarus.

The negotiations deal with the invasion of Ukraine carried out since Thursday by the Russian army, which has met strong resistance from Ukrainian forces.

KYIV. A view of the destruction caused by Russian bombing of neighborhoods in the Ukrainian capital. This February 28 continued the attacks with missiles and tanks. AFP Photo Photo: AFP

On Monday, while the delegations of both countries were meetingHeavy clashes broke out in Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv (east), where local authorities reported at least 11 civilians killed in Russian bombing.

This Monday, during a conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin set out a series of conditions to end the war.

These demands include recognition of Russian sovereignty in Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014; the “denazification” and “demilitarization” of the Ukrainian state and that Ukraine’s status be neutral, according to the Kremlin.

Putin branded the pro-Western Ukrainian government “neo-Nazi”, which some observers say would mean the Russian president does not plan to seriously negotiate with him.

For his part, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, urged the Russian army to lay down its arms.

This Monday the talks were held in one of the residences of the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, on the border between Ukraine and Belarus, in the Gomel region. (I)