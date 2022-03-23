Russia and Ukraine: Anatoly Chubais, Putin’s international envoy, resigns from his post

Chubais had held the position since December 2020.

Anatoly Chubais, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s international envoy, has resigned from his post, the Kremlin confirmed.

He is the highest-ranking Russian official to resign since the start of the Ukraine invasion.

Chubais took over in 2020 the job of coordinating Russia’s sustainable development goals internationally.

After the war started, he posted a photo on Facebook of a murdered opposition figure, in what was seen as a critical gesture towards the Kremlin.

