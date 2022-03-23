Russia and Ukraine: Anatoly Chubais, Putin’s international envoy, resigns from his post

Drafting

image source, Reuters Caption, Chubais had held the position since December 2020.

Anatoly Chubais, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s international envoy, has resigned from his post, the Kremlin confirmed.

He is the highest-ranking Russian official to resign since the start of the Ukraine invasion.

Chubais took over in 2020 the job of coordinating Russia’s sustainable development goals internationally.

After the war started, he posted a photo on Facebook of a murdered opposition figure, in what was seen as a critical gesture towards the Kremlin.

He did not include comments to accompany the photo of Boris Nemtsov on the anniversary of his assassination on February 27.

Nor has he made any comment yet on his resignation and, according to some media, he is in Turkey with his wife.

“Yes, Chubais resigned of his own free will. But if he left [de Rusia] or stayed, it’s a personal matter,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

Aside from Peskov and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, few members of President Putin’s circle have appeared in public in recent weeks.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said Wednesday that it was interesting that the Kremlin’s two top security figures, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, were not “in plain sight” along with the heads of the Russian secret services.

Chubais was not seen as a member of Putin’s inner circle, despite having the position of special representative for links with international organizations.

He is best known for his role in reforming Russia’s economy in the 1990s after the fall of the Soviet Union. Privatizations under President Boris Yeltsin helped create a host of very wealthy oligarchs.

Opposition figures were not impressed by Chubais’s resignation. Jailed leader Alexei Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, disputed claims that it was an anti-war protest, rather than that he is fearing “for his own skin and his own money”.

Russia has clamped down on criticism of the invasion, which began on February 24, demanding state media describe it as a “special military operation.”

Several state television journalists resigned, including Channel One editor Marina Ovsyannikova, who held up a banner reading “Stop the war!” during a prime-time news broadcast, telling the Russians that they were lying to them.