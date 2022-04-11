Russia and Ukraine | BBC investigation: the mysterious Facebook groups that support Putin

Jack Goodman & Olga Robinson

image source, Reuters Caption, Images like this of President Putin playing with dogs in the snow are shared in Facebook groups.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been widely condemned in many parts of the world, but a network of Facebook groups is seeking to change perceptions of the country’s leader.

Millions of people have seen posts on the social network that aim to portray President Vladimir Putin as smiling, benevolent and peace-loving.

The BBC analyzed these huge pro-Putin groups with the help of researchers from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), an independent London-based organization that combats disinformation.

ISD experts identified 10 pro-Putin public groups, with names like “Vladimir Putin, Leader of the Free World.” The groups add more than 650,000 members.

The content includes photos and messages praising the Russian leader, written in multiple languages, including English, Russian, Farsi, Arabic and Khmer.

image source, Facebook Caption, Thousands of posts praising the Russian leader have appeared in a sprawling pro-Putin network on Facebook groups.

Not only are they very popular groups, but they are also very active. Over the past month, the researchers counted 16,500 posts and more than 3.6 million interactions.

The groups’ overall goal appears to be to promote Putin as a hero standing up to the West, with overwhelming international support.

The images often show the Russian president “walking confidently, holding puppies, looking wistfully at the camera, waving to troops and riding a variety of wild animals including bears and lions“.

These groups have gained more than 100,000 new members since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

image source, AFP Caption, Photos of Putin riding a horse with a bare torso also circulate on the social network, where his fans are very active.

Researching the details of the people who handle most of the content, it was found that many of the fans listed as administrators of the groups have duplicate accounts with the same name.

The researchers found at least 100 such accounts on the social network.

These accounts usually follow each other and sometimes post heartwarming messages or send heart emojis to each other.

Those who manage these pro-Putin accounts also do so along with others that are clearly false and impersonate the Russian Federation or for Russian security services.

Running duplicate accounts is a potential violation of Facebook rules, says ISD.

Lead researcher Moustafa Ayad calls the practice an example of “astroturfing“, a term referring to online operations involving multiple accounts that falsely give the impression of broader base support.

The campaign “creates the appearance of broad support for Putin and the Kremlin in the shadow of the invasion and is based on inauthentic stories to achieve their goal,” according to the ISD report.

Active users

Closer examination of some of the administrators of the pro-Putin groups shows some unusual activity.

One of the admins, named Marine, says her location is Syria and uses three separate accounts to build support for the Russian president. The three accounts of her, in Arabic, they post at the same time every day.

Another moderator, Victoria from Cambodia, has been pushing content in a Khmer language group. As of February 4, her posts have generated more than 34,000 reactions and have been shared more than 4,000 times.

And Marine and Victoria jointly run a Khmer-language Facebook page, part of a larger pattern of coordination between some of the accounts.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Vladimir Putin’s appearances with animals are often shared by the network of fans.

Posts are widely shared among different groups. For example, another account listed as located in Bulgaria posted the same picture of Putin 12 times in the space of a couple of minutes.

We’ve tried reaching out to the people behind all of these accounts for their feedback, but we haven’t had much luck.

However, a man in Kenya named Raj, who is in several of these groups and includes “Putin” at the end of his name on Facebook, answered the phone when we called.

In a brief conversation, he called the president a “great leader” but said he didn’t want to talk about the war. He emailed him more questions about his interest in Russia, but he didn’t reply.

Hasmik, from Armenia, says he is a journalist and now helps run six pro-Putin groups. We ask him who invited him to do it. He told us that they were the people who already directed the groups and that they did not pay him for his efforts.

image source, Facebook Caption, Many of the posts are repeatedly posted in groups by “superfan” admins.

Russian links?

It is difficult to know the motivations of the people behind the accounts.

There is no obvious link to the Russian government And, unlike other well-known Russian disinformation campaigns, the network is not subtle; Nor do the people involved hide their intentions.

But we cannot rule out the possibility that the network has some links to Russian authorities or pro-Putin elements within Russia.

Many people around the world are attracted to Putin and his anti-western world view.

We contacted Facebook, which says it has policies against fake accounts and has suspended several based on this report and its own investigations.

“We continue to take strong measures to prevent the spread of misinformation related to the crisis in Ukraine,” said a spokesman for the parent company, Meta.

Fake “Putins”

In the course of our investigation, we came across another interesting phenomenon: accounts of identity fraud of Vladimir Putin.

Putin is one of the few world leaders who does not use social media and there is no official Facebook account in his name. It is said that he does not even have a smartphone.

According to his spokesman, Putin simply “doesn’t need” social media because “they don’t give him anything he doesn’t already have.”

But some have filled the void left by their absence from the internet.

image source, Facebook Caption, One of the Putin impersonation Facebook accounts had a large following before it was removed.

The Facebook page shown above had more than three million followers until it was removed for phishing shortly after the invasion of Ukraine in late February.

A significant number of its subscribers – more than 700,000 – joined during the pandemic, when the page talked about Russian-made vaccines against the covid.

More recently, the page has been posting messages amplifying the Kremlin’s view of the war, and many commenters seem to believe it contains the actual words of the Russian president.

Shortly after the invasion, a post on the page stated that the goal of the (Russian military) “operation” was “peacekeeping… intended solely for the demilitarization of a neighboring country” (Ukraine).

This message was shared and liked more than 200,000 times.

And the page also used to tag people in its posts about Putin, including users identified by researchers as having duplicate accounts. In other words: I was interacting with Putin’s superfans.

We do not know who is behind this account. The people who run it are based in Russia and Latvia, according to the page’s transparency section.

Fan pages are fertile ground for obtaining support for the Kremlin internationally, says Nika Aleksejeva, a researcher at the Digital Forensic Research Laboratory (DFRLab), part of the Washington DC-based think tank Atlantic Council.

“They can help build public support in foreign countries for Russia’s so-called ‘Ukrainian military operation,’ unless they are removed by major social media platforms,” ​​she says.

DFRLab documented how a Putin-impersonating account that posted in Arabic had paid for ads targeting users in several countries, including Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Yemen, Morocco, Lebanon, and Tunisia.

The page had over a million followers, but has since been removed.

Another prominent page supporting Putin, also in Arabic, was run by a man who is also a big fan of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. It attracted almost a million followers before recently disappearing.