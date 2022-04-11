NewsWorld

Russia and Ukraine | BBC investigation: the mysterious Facebook groups that support Putin

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 34 5 minutes read

  • Jack Goodman & Olga Robinson
  • BBCNews

Putin playing with two dogs in the snow

image source, Reuters

Caption,

Images like this of President Putin playing with dogs in the snow are shared in Facebook groups.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been widely condemned in many parts of the world, but a network of Facebook groups is seeking to change perceptions of the country’s leader.

Millions of people have seen posts on the social network that aim to portray President Vladimir Putin as smiling, benevolent and peace-loving.

Are the Putin superfans.

We were investigating what they do and where they come from.

Source link

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 34 5 minutes read

Related Articles

They dictate 18 months of preventive detention against eight involved in the Discovery case

4 hours ago

Russia defaulted on its external debt, according to the rating agency S&P

4 hours ago

10-Foot Alligator Crawls Under Truck In Florida – Environment – Life

5 hours ago

The end of Title 42 worries White House officials

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button