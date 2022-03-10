Russia and Ukraine: Burger King, KFC and other multinationals still operating in Russia after the invasion

Burger King restaurant in Novosibirsk

Restaurant Brands International, the company that owns Burger King, said it will redirect profits from its more than 800 franchises in Russia to humanitarian activities.

This Thursday the Japanese chain of clothing stores Uniqlo announced that it will temporarily suspend its operations in Russia.

The announcement came just one day after the company’s owner defended his earlier decision not to close his stores on Russian soil despite the invasion of Ukraine.

“Clothing is a necessary item for living. And people in Russia have the same right to live as we do,” Tadashi Yanai, founder and president of the Fast Retailing group, of which Uniqlo is a subsidiary, had told a Japanese newspaper.

Uniqlo thus joins other similar chains such as Zara and H&Mwhich suspended their activities due to the invasion.

