Russia and Ukraine | Chernobyl: Ukraine warns of increased radiation at former nuclear power plant after falling into Russian hands

February 24, 2022 Updated February 25, 2022

image source, Getty Images

Radiation levels around Chernobyl have multiplied by 20 in the last few hours, Ukrainian authorities reported on Friday.

The old nuclear power plantscene of one of the worst nuclear disasters in history and located about 130 km north of Kiev, has been taken over by Russian forces since Thursday.

BBC science correspondent Victoria Gill reports that data showing the unusual increase in radiation was captured late on Thursday by automated sensors in the 4,000-square-kilometre exclusion zone surrounding the plant.

The cause would have been the transit of Russian heavy military vehicles on the contaminated soil in the area, reported the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.

Experts consulted by the BBC believe that radioactivity levels should decrease again in the coming days.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that the seizure of Chernobyl by Russian forces is a “declaration of war against all of Europe.”

“Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 does not repeat itself. (…) This is a declaration of war against all of EuropeZelensky wrote in an English tweet.

The Kremlin neither confirmed nor denied the military operation in Chernobyl.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that “the so-called Chernobyl exclusion zone and all structures of the nuclear power plant are under the control of Russian armed groups.”

According to the management of the Chernobyl exclusion zone and the nuclear power plant, there were no casualties.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry warned of the possibility of “another ecological disaster” at the site.

“We lost control”

The seizure of Chernobyl occurred hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” in Ukraine that, as the hours passed, turned into an invasion of the neighboring country.

“After a fierce battle, we lost control of the Chernobyl site”Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podoliak said on Thursday.

The official assured that it is impossible to say if the place is safe.

image source, Reuters Caption, File image of the old Chernobyl power plant.

Podoliak added that Thursday’s “totally useless attack” amounted to “one of the most serious threats in Europe today.”

A video, verified by the BBC, showed Russian tanks parked outside the former nuclear power plant.

“Ultimate restraint”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called on Thursday “maximum restraint” to protect nuclear sites in Ukraine after the fighting around Chernobyl.

The world body, which promotes the peaceful use of nuclear energy, said it is following the situation in Ukraine with “serious concern”.

The organization’s director general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, pointed out that it is of “vital importance” that the operations of the nuclear facilities in the Chernobyl exclusion zone “are not affected or interrupted in any way.”

Chernobyl was the scene in 1986 of one of the worst nuclear disasters in historywhen one of its four reactors exploded.

It was reactor number 4, whose explosion spread radioactive clouds throughout the northern hemisphere of the Earth -from Czechoslovakia to Japan-, launching the equivalent of 500 Hiroshima bombs into the atmosphere.

At present, a large amount of radioactive waste remains in the place, which is protected by a large “sarcophagus” of 35,000 tons that must have a useful life of at least 100 years.