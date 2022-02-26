Russia and Ukraine | Chernobyl: Ukraine warns of increased radiation at former nuclear power plant after falling into Russian hands

2 hours ago

A worker at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 2006.

image source, Getty Images

Radiation levels around Chernobyl have multiplied by 20 in the last few hours, Ukrainian authorities reported on Friday.

The old nuclear power plantscene of one of the worst nuclear disasters in history and located about 130 km north of Kiev, has been taken over by Russian forces since Thursday.

BBC science correspondent Victoria Gill reports that data showing the unusual increase in radiation was captured late on Thursday by automated sensors in the 4,000-square-kilometre exclusion zone surrounding the plant.

The cause would have been the transit of Russian heavy military vehicles on the contaminated soil in the area, reported the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.

