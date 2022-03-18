Russia and Ukraine – China warns the US that it will not tolerate “coercion” on its position in Ukraine

The Chinese government has warned that it will not allow the United States to exercise any type of “coercion” against its companies or individuals. to force Beijing to take a contrary stance to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This notice is released on the same day that the presidents of the United States and China, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, will hold the highest level telephone conversation between the two countries since the beginning of the invasion, on February 24.

It must be remembered that Chinese authorities have called for a negotiated solution to the conflict never openly speaking out against the Moscow raid, its close economic ally against the Western bloc.

In this context, Chinese government sources on condition of anonymity have explained to the Global Times, the Chinese international state newspaper, that the Chinese president has accepted Biden’s request to start a dialogue “out of consideration for bilateral relations” before insisting that Xi will ask Biden to “take the right position” and commit to dialogue to resolve the situation.

Specifically, the Chinese president will look to Biden to “Keep your commitment to avoid a new Cold War, refrain from strengthening any alliance against China, reject Taiwan’s “secessionist” ambitions, as well as “bring bilateral relations back to the right path of solid and stable development.”

US warnings

However, the Chinese government wanted to denounce some “irresponsible comments” from officials of the US government, without specifying, which seem to have become “common practice” by the United States.

The same sources of the ‘Global Times’ insist that “China will never accept threats or coercion from the United States.” and that “if Washington takes action against the legitimate interests of Chinese companies or individuals”, Beijing “will not sit idly by and formulate a forceful response”.

In a new example of Beijing’s double stance, these sources explain that, from the beginning of the crisis “China has made an independent assessment and constructive efforts” on the situation, before emphasizing — in a new nod to Ukraine — that “it respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, although, “it also pays attention to their security concerns” such as those exhibited by Russia on the NATO expansion in Eastern Europe.

The sources again point to the United States as the “initiator of the crisis in Ukraine” and ask Washington to “reflect on the role it is playing, assume its historical responsibility, undertake concrete measures to resolve the crisis and earn the trust of the international community”.