Russia and Ukraine conflict: Ana Layevska moves with a sensitive message

Since a few hours the conflict between Russia and Ukraine he has the whole world waiting; and it is that many people remain interested in knowing what the next step of the leaders of both countries will be. It is for this reason that the Ukrainian actress, Ana Layevskadecided to send a sensitive message on social networks.

Although the actress had not shared any kind of position on the matterit was through social networks that he decided to send a message of peace and hope not only to his family or friends, but also to the population that has been affected by the decisions in the midst of this warlike problem.

Thousands of people were displaced from their country of origin with the intention of saving as many lives as possible now that the armed attacks began; however, this also implies that there are problems related to human losses, job shortages, economic crisis, less probability of having access to an adequate diet, among others.

Ana Layevska arrived in Mexico from the hand of her parents when she was only nine years old, at that young age she already had numerous musical virtues that made her a young prodigy. Sergey Laevsky and Inna Rastsvetaiev, her parents, supported her in her quest to become an actress.

In 1997 he had his first opportunity in the telenovela Will we ever have wings; but many remember her for her first leading role with The two faces of Anna. In 2016 she retired from melodramas and just last 2021 she decided to return to the series format.

Ana Layevska and the message of hope she sends to Ukraine

Remembering her roots, the 40-year-old actress shared a couple of images where she can be seen in her early years rehearsing, dancing and enjoying her childhood in Ukraine. She herself details that she was born in the Soviet Union and emphasized that there were “no borders or divisions”.

“I was born in the Soviet Union, in a place where there were no borders or divisions. Today I live in Mexico but it hurts my soul to see the conflicts where my family and friends live,” Ana Layevska began with her message

He also went on to call for people to be much more respectful, especially considering those in the middle of the conflict who are innocent.

“I ask for respect, love and prayers for all the innocents who are in the conflict zone. We hope that peace will return soon. I hug you with my heart,” he said. Ana Layevska on his Instagram account about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.