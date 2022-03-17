Russia and Ukraine conflict: Putin’s controversial law not to return more than 500 commercial aircraft to the West

Russia fights back against Western sanctions.

President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Tuesday to prevent foreign companies that leased their aircraft from Russia from taking them back.

The decision comes after several companies asked Moscow to return the planes they rented, as part of the sanctions imposed by the West after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

And it is that around 75% of aircraft used by Russian airlines are leasedaccording to official data, for a total of 515 aircraft valued at more than US$10,000 million.

