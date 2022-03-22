Russia and Ukraine: do economic sanctions work? What history says about the success of these measures

Alessandra Correa

In the US for BBC News Brazil

21 March 2022

image source, EPA Caption, The Russian ruble has plummeted since economic sanctions were imposed on Russia.

The sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries in response to the invasion of Ukraine follow a long history of using sanctions to force changes in the behavior of certain nations.

But an analysis of measures of the type adopted in the past shows that the objective is not always achieved.

In addition, in certain cases, there is a risk of unintended consequences and even the result is contrary to the desiredstrengthening the government they intend to weaken and generating a negative impact on human rights, democracy and other aspects.

“If you look at modern history, you will see that almost every time a country violated international treaties, or invaded another country, or kidnapped citizens of another country (among other examples), sanctions were imposed,” he tells BBC News Brazil. economist Paolo Pasquariello, professor of finance at the University of Michigan, USA.

“But the trajectory (of the results) is not very good. In recent decades, to cite just a few examples, sanctions have been imposed against Cuba, Venezuela and North Korea. But, in my opinion, they have not produced the desired result.” Pasquariello observes.

Studies estimate that only about a third of sanctions are usually successful and achieve your goals. One of the most comprehensive recent analyzes on the subject was conducted by researchers at Drexel University, based in the city of Philadelphia, and confirms this estimate.

The researchers created a database with information on 1,101 cases of sanctions applied by countries, groups of countries or intergovernmental organizations since 1950, many of which are still in force.

Sanctions were classified according to type (trade, financial, military assistance, arms, travel, and other types) and purpose (forcing policy changes, destabilizing regimes, preventing or ending wars, protecting human rights, restoring democracy, combating terrorism, resolve territorial conflicts, among others).

The next step was to analyze the degree of success, measured according to official government statements or “indirect confirmations in international press announcements”, and taking into account that these statements “may be subjective or biased”.

When sanctions still in place are included, around 30% are estimated to be at least partially successful.

“Over time, more and more sanctions were rated as partially or completely successful, suggesting that sanctions have become more effective in achieving their goals,” the study says.

The use of different sanctions to punish a government or force it to meet certain goals has been recorded since at least ancient Greece and was adopted for centuries.

Beginning in the 1950s, the period covered by the Drexel University database, the number of sanctions “increased continuouslyand this increase has accelerated since 2018,” according to the analysis.

“We see this trend as evidence of the growing popularity of sanctions as a tool of coercive diplomacy,” the researchers say.

On average, more than 35% of all sanctions between 1950 and 2019 were imposed by the US, the country that used this type of sanctions the most. The analysis also reveals a “significant and continuous increase in EU and UN sanctions since the early 1990s”.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Cuba faces an economic embargo imposed by the US.

There are several examples of countries subject to these sanctions in the analyzed period. South Africa was subject to international sanctions in the apartheid era, the regime of racial segregation that was in force from the late 1940s to the 1990s.

Cuba It is the subject of an economic embargo imposed by the US for 60 years. Iraq was subject to sanctions after the invasion of Kuwait in 1990. North Korea and Iran were sanctioned for their nuclear programs.

own Russia it had already been punished in 2014 when it invaded Crimea, and many of the sanctions imposed on the country at the time are still in place.

population suffering

Economic and financial sanctions are the most widely used, according to the Drexel University database.

Some of the measures are designed to be as specific as possible, punishing only certain people. But many others, despite being an alternative to military action, also cause great harm and suffering to the civilian population, including citizens who oppose the government.

image source, BP Mean Caption, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, known for owning the English team Chelsea, was also subject to sanctions.

Yet even with the sometimes devastating impact, sanctions fail in about two-thirds of cases.

“Typically, sanctions end up affecting the majority of people who live in these countries,” says Pasquariello of the University of Michigan.

“I think that although this is not explicitly stated, the goal is really to harm the population of the (target) country.”

According to the economist, the purpose is to make the entire country understand that its rulers are doing something that the nations that impose sanctions consider wrong.

The current sanctions against Russia are considered unique in range and speed with which they were adopted, just days after the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

In addition, they differ in that they point to a nuclear power and a country that, despite not being considered an economic giant, has a crucial geopolitical role.

“Sanctions are generally imposed on small regional players,” emphasizes Pasquariello, noting that these countries are not that important to the global economy.

“The case of Russia is different. It has a magnitude and scope that I have never seen in other sanctions in my 50 years of life.”

Among the sanctions already adopted are the sanctions on banks and members of the Russian government and economic eliteincluding asset freezes, travel restrictions, and the exclusion of major Russian banks from the financial system and the communication system used for international transactions.

Other measures include restricting imports of oil, gas and coal from Russia, banning the export of various products to the Russian market, including luxury goods, taxing the import of Russian products, and restricting Russian aircraft in the airspace of various countries.

image source, Getty Images Caption, McDonald’s was one of the multinationals that suspended activities in Russia after the sanctions.

Large private sector companies such as Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Starbucks and others have suspended their operations in Russia.

These and other sanctions are not only shaking and isolating the economy and financial system of Russia and its elites, but also affecting the general population. The ruble, the Russian currency, has crashed and the economy is collapsing.

“These are devastating economic sanctions, which are really hurting Russian citizens,” says Pasquariello.

“We’re talking about 145 million people, many of whom can’t get money out of banks.”

The impacts of the Russian economic crisis should affect the rest of the world, with its global rise in oil prices and an impact on inflation.

Success or failure?

But despite this impact, Russia is continuing its military offensive and it is not known whether the sanctions will help Ukraine.

Russia banned the export of some products in retaliation, imposed sanctions on members of the US government and threatened to nationalize the assets of companies that withdraw from the country.

There are also fears that the crisis will cause a deepening relations with China.

Pasquariello points out that it is always very difficult to predict whether certain sanctions will achieve their objectives.

Success or failure depends on a combination of different circumstances and factors, including the degree of economic integration of the target country with the rest of the world.

“Some might argue that certain sanctions imposed against Iran were effective in slowing the progress of nuclear weapons development and bringing the country to the negotiating table,” he says, citing an example where punishments may have been successful.

Sanctions against Iran were lifted after a nuclear deal brokered during the Obama administration in 2015. His successor, Donald Trump, left the deal and resumed punitive measures.

Earlier this year, Trump’s successor, incumbent President Joe Biden, announced that he would ease sanctions amid further negotiations on a deal.

Pasquariello compares Iran to North Korea, where international pressure has failed.

“North Korea has been a country isolated from the rest of the world for decades and in which sanctions have failed to prevent the development of nuclear weapons,” he says.

In the case of Russia, Pasquariello emphasizes that one factor cannot be analyzed in isolation. According to the economist, the possible impact of the sanctions must be considered together with other aspects.

“Combined with the fact that Ukraine is holding up better than anticipated, and the Russians have clearly overestimated their own military strength,” he stresses.

“I think all of this creates a very precarious situation for (President Vladimir) Putin and the people around him.”

According to Pasquariello, it remains to be seen what the Russian reaction to this situation will be.

“Will he double down (his position)? Or will he come to the negotiating table?” he asks.