Russia and Ukraine: Dozens Dead and More Than 100 Injured in Russian Attack on Train Station Used to Evacuate Civilians

Cars burned after attack on Kramatorsk station April 8, 2022

Cars burned after the artillery attack on the Kramatorsk station in eastern Ukraine

The state-owned railway company in Ukraine claims that at least 30 people are dead and more than 100 injured after a Russian artillery attack on a train station used to evacuate civilians.

Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region, was one of the easternmost stations in the country still in operation.

The director of the railway said that two artillery rockets hit the station.

It is known that Kramatorsk was being used as one of the main evacuation routes from eastern Ukraine.

