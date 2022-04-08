Russia and Ukraine: Dozens Dead and More Than 100 Injured in Russian Attack on Train Station Used to Evacuate Civilians

Drafting

BBC News World

April 8, 2022, 09:37 GMT Updated 1 hour

image source, Getty Images Caption, Cars burned after the artillery attack on the Kramatorsk station in eastern Ukraine

The state-owned railway company in Ukraine claims that at least 30 people are dead and more than 100 injured after a Russian artillery attack on a train station used to evacuate civilians.

Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region, was one of the easternmost stations in the country still in operation.

The director of the railway said that two artillery rockets hit the station.

It is known that Kramatorsk was being used as one of the main evacuation routes from eastern Ukraine.

Details of the departure times of the city’s trains were being published by the authorities.

Donetsk Regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram that thousands of people were at the station at the time of the attack.

The Kramatorsk city council warned the population to stay in the shelters.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Kramatorsk station is one of the main evacuation routes for civilians from eastern Ukraine.

According to the AFP agency, Moscow denies having attacked the station. And Reuters reports that the Defense Ministry said the Russian military had no assigned targets in Kramatorsk on Friday.

However, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, accused Russia of perpetrating a “horrible” attack against the train station, saying that Moscow was cutting off an escape route for civilians.

“It is horrible to see Russia attack one of the main stations used by civilians to evacuate the region where Russia is intensifying its attacks,” Michel wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The station is in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where it is estimated that Russia is redoubling its offensive as it withdraws from the north of the country.

Several cities in Donbas have been the target of intense Russian attacks overnight, with residents taking refuge in their basements.