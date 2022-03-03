Russia and Ukraine: “Europe is financing Putin’s whims”

  • Cecilia Barria
  • BBC News World

Vladimir Putin

Despite financial sanctions, Vladimir Putin’s government continues to sell gas to Europe.

Amid escalating military conflict in Ukraine, natural gas prices have soared as the West tightens economic sanctions against Moscow.

Close to 40% of the natural gas that Europe imports comes from Russia, a dependency that has increased the concern of governments in the current war scenario.

Although Germany has suspended the final approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that would allow it to increase gas imports from Russia, European countries continue to buy Russian gas, while intensifying financial sanctions against Moscow.

The shortage of global supplies and the gigantic wave of inflation affecting the world have left European governments against a rock and a hard place, according to experts in this area, especially to Germanywhich had made the decision to decrease its nuclear power sources.

