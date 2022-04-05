NewsWorld

Russia and Ukraine: “Even Russian socialists do not make the same mistake as Western socialists and oppose the invasion of Ukraine”

Protester against the war in Ukraine and the "expansionism" of NATO in Madrid.

Vladyslav Starodubtsev says he stayed in Ukraine instead of leaving his country after the Russian invasion to show that socialists like him can help in times of war.

“We work in humanitarian aid, with refugees in western Ukraine, buying and delivering medicines, military equipment or weapons,” says Starodubtsev in an interview with BBC Mundo.

His Sotsyalnyi Rukh (Social Movement) party is a Ukrainian democratic socialist organization that defines itself contrary to capitalism and intolerance.

And in recent days he has also sought to convince leftist groups in the West — from Spain’s Podemos to the Venezuelan Trotskyists — to support sending weapons to Ukraine against Moscow’s forces.

