Russia and Ukraine: fighting in the streets of Mariupol makes it difficult to rescue hundreds of civilians trapped in the ruins of the city’s theater, devastated by the attacks ordered by Moscow

Mariupol

Heavy fighting this Saturday between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the streets of central Mariupol has made it difficult to rescue hundreds of civilians trapped in the ruins of the city’s Regional Dramatic Theater.

The building, in whose basement it is estimated that there were more than 1,000 refugees, was the subject of a strong attack last Wednesday.

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces attacked the site, even though it was clearly marked as a civilian shelter. Moscow rejects this accusation.

the mayor of MariupolVadym Boichenko said on Saturday that Ukrainian forces are doing everything possible to prevent further Russian forces from entering the besieged city.

