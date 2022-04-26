Russia and Ukraine: Gazprom will suspend gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Drafting

image source, Getty Images Caption, Poland imports gas from Gazprom through the Yamal pipeline.

After more than two months of conflict, the war in Ukraine will begin to affect gas supplies to Europe in a specific way.

Starting this Wednesday, Russia will suspend gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.

According to the Polish state gas company PGNiG. the Russian company Gazprom warned him that gas shipments would be halted in compliance with new rules Moscow announced last month that “unfriendly” countries must pay for gas in rubles.

Both Poland and Bulgaria have refused to comply with this demand.

The Polish company relies on Gazprom to purchase most of the gas it imports. Figures from the first quarter of this year indicate that an 53% of its imports came from the Russian company.

PGNiG called the decision a breach of contract and said it will take steps to restore gas flow.

Bulgaria, for its part, depends on Gazprom for the supply of more than 90% of the gas it consumes. Its authorities indicated that they have taken steps to find alternative sources and currently do not require service restrictions.

call to calm

Following the announcement, Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said the country’s energy supplies are guaranteed.

The official assured that there is no need to take gas from the reserves and that the supply to customers will not be cut off.

PGNiG indicated that its gas deposits areán almost full the 80% capacity and that, as the boreal summer approaches, the demand is lower.

Poland also has alternative sources of supply, including a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the town of Swinoujscie.

In addition, from May 1, a new gas pipeline will start operating, giving Poland access to gas from an LNG terminal in Lithuania.

image source, Getty Images Caption, More than 50% of the gas imported by the Polish company PGNiG comes from Russia.

Poland already had plans to stop Russian gas imports by the end of this yearwhen his long-term contract with Gazprom expired.

A new gas pipeline from Norway is also expected to start up next October.

Known as the “Baltic pipeline”, this new infrastructure should be running at full capacity by the end of the year and could replace all the supply Poland receives so far from Russia.

Complicated few months for Poland

Analysis by Adam Easton, BBC correspondent in Warsaw

The gas supply cut-off does not mean that Poland will not be able to immediately meet customer demand.

In recent years, Poland has reduced its dependence on Russian gas and now buys LNG from Qatar and has pipelines connecting the country to the European market. Also, the winter season in the northern hemisphere is over, so the demand is lower.

But Gazprom supplies more than half of all Poland’s gas imports. That’s a big hole to fill.

And Poland is not the only EU country now seeking to stop buying Russian energy.

There is a lot of competition in an already tight gas supply market. When the heating season starts again in the autumn and demand picks up, Poland could face a tough few months to secure sufficient supply.

And if it does, it may have to restrict supplies to large industrial users.

Gas from Russia represents abouthe 40% of natural gas imports from the European Union.

However, many countries have pledged to cut off energy supplies from Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The United States has declared a total ban on Russian imports of oil, gas and coal.

Meanwhile, the UK will phase out Russian oil consumption by the end of the year, followed by gas as soon as possible, while the EU is cutting gas imports by two-thirds.