Russia and Ukraine: Gazprom will suspend gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

The Yamal–Europe gas pipeline in Poland.

Poland imports gas from Gazprom through the Yamal pipeline.

After more than two months of conflict, the war in Ukraine will begin to affect gas supplies to Europe in a specific way.

Starting this Wednesday, Russia will suspend gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.

According to the Polish state gas company PGNiG. the Russian company Gazprom warned him that gas shipments would be halted in compliance with new rules Moscow announced last month that “unfriendly” countries must pay for gas in rubles.

Both Poland and Bulgaria have refused to comply with this demand.

