Russia and Ukraine: German energy company agrees to Kremlin demands to pay for Russian gas

One of Germany’s largest energy companies has reported that it is preparing to buy Russian gas through a payment system that could undermine European Union sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

Uniper assures that it will pay in euros, which will then be converted into rubles, satisfying the Kremlin lawsuit that all transactions are carried out in the Russian currency.

Other European energy companies are preparing to do the same amid concerns about power outages.

Uniper indicated that it had no other option, although it specified that it still complied with the sanctions from the EU.

