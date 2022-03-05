Russia and Ukraine: how dangerous was the attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear plant and what is Moscow seeking with its seizure

Drafting

BBC News World

4 March 2022

image source, Energoatom / Reuters Caption, An administrative building at the Zaporizhia nuclear plant damaged after the attack.

Russia took control of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine after it came under artillery fire.

The attack caused a fire at the nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe.

Authorities say the facility is now secure and radiation levels are normal.

The fire, which has since been extinguished, reportedly broke out in a training building outside the plant’s perimeter and only one of the plant’s six reactors was operating at the time.

The attack on the nuclear power plant has caused great concern around the world.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Zaporizhia nuclear plant is the largest in Europe.

And the situation in Ukraine presents huge challenges with both the Zaporizhia plant and with the others three active nuclear power plants in the country.

What is the importance of the Zaporizhia plant?

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant was built between 1984 and 1995 and is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the ninth in the world.

The plant is located in the southeast of Ukraine, in Enerhodar. It is about 200 km from the disputed Donbas region and 550 km southeast of Kiev.

It has six reactors, each generating 950MW, and a total output of 5,700MW, enough power for about 4 million homes.

According to the IAEA, in normal times the plant produces about 20% of Ukraine’s electricityand nearly half of the power generated by the country’s nuclear power facilities.

The Russian military also took control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history.

Are there radiation threats after the attack?

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) — the UN’s nuclear watchdog — said in a statement that buildings surrounding one of the plant’s six power units were damaged but that this “does not affect its safety.”

He indicated that the fire did not affect the plant’s “essential” equipment and that there was no increase in radiation levels.

He added that the nuclear power plant continued to be operated by its regular staff and that “there has been no release of radioactive material.”

“Radiation monitoring systems at the site are fully functional,” the agency noted.

However, the director general of the IAEA, Rafael Mario Grossi, indicated that it has not yet been possible to gain access to the entire plant and that “the situation remains challenging”.

“I am extremely concerned about the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and what happened there overnight,” Grossi said in a statement.

“Firing shells in the area of ​​a nuclear power plant violates the fundamental principle that the physical integrity of nuclear facilities must be kept secure at all times,” it added.

Caption, The attack on the Zaporizhia plant caused a fire.

What is Russia seeking by taking the control of the nuclear power plant?

Experts claim that attacking a nuclear plant is unprecedented and that the situation remains very dangerous.

Dr Graham Allison, a nuclear safety expert at Harvard University, told the BBC that the “worst case scenario” at a plant like Zaporizhia would be if a fire causes a meltdown and triggers a release of radioactivity that would contaminate the surrounding area for years.

But the expert believes that, rather than a direct attack on the nuclear power plant, it is more likely that the Russian forces they were trying to “cut off the electricity supply in the surrounding area”.

Professor Claire Corkhill, a nuclear materials expert at the University of Sheffield, England, also believes that Russia’s intention was to turn off the electricity.

“If you want to target the (Ukrainian) power supply, you attack a building near the power plant and force the operators to shut down the plant,” he told the BBC.

But the expert adds that the situation remains risky. For if the plant’s electricity supply is damaged, “we could be looking at a scenario similar to what happened in Fukushima in 2011, where a loss of power led to a loss of cooling, causing three of its Nuclear reactors”.

As reported by plant operators, at the time of the attack only one of the plant’s six reactor units, Unit 4, it was operating at 60% power.

Of the other five reactors, one was shut down for maintenance, two were shut down in a controlled manner and two are kept “on standby” in low power mode.

Some days ago The Russian military also took control of the defunct nuclear plant in Chernobyl, about 100 km north of Kiev, which was the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history in 1986.

Caption, The Russian military also took control of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

How dangerous was the attack on Zaporizhia?

As the experts explain, the Zaporizhia plant is different and safer than Chernobyl.

The six Zaporizhia reactors, unlike Chernobyl, are pressurized water reactors (PWRs) and have retaining structures around to stop any release of radiation.

Mark Wenman of Imperial College London told the BBC that such steel-reinforced concrete structures can “withstand external events, both natural and man-made, such as a plane crash or explosions.”

The Zaporizhia plant also does not contain any graphite in its reactor. At Chernobyl, graphite caused a significant fire and was the source of the radiation plume that traveled across Europe.

In addition, PWR reactors also they have built-in fire protection systems.

“Obviously it’s not a good idea if you start firing massive missiles at the reactors,” he told Guardian Tony Irwin, Honorary Associate Professor at the Australian National University and former manager of the OPAL reactor, Australia’s only nuclear reactor.

“But the PWR is a much safer type of reactor, because it is a two-circuit design reactor.”

They are separate water loops to cool the reactor and produce steam and also have emergency core cooling systems and multiple injection systems to prevent core meltdown, he said.

Therefore, added the expert, the chances of explosion, nuclear meltdown or radioactive release are low.