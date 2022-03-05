Russia and Ukraine: how dangerous was the attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear plant and what is Moscow seeking with its seizure

Zach 55 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 54 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

A damaged administration building at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant on March 4, 2022 amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

image source, Energoatom / Reuters

Caption,

An administrative building at the Zaporizhia nuclear plant damaged after the attack.

Russia took control of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine after it came under artillery fire.

The attack caused a fire at the nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe.

Authorities say the facility is now secure and radiation levels are normal.

The fire, which has since been extinguished, reportedly broke out in a training building outside the plant’s perimeter and only one of the plant’s six reactors was operating at the time.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit Is Coming to an End, Sources Reveal

Finally, the court battle between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has come …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved