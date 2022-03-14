Russia and Ukraine: how is the economic relationship between Moscow and Beijing and what role does China play in the war

Zach 14 mins ago Health Leave a comment 26 Views

  • Cecilia Barria
  • BBC News World

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced plans for trade cooperation shortly before the war in Ukraine began.

The war in Ukraine is not only being fought on the battlefield.

The West has deployed economic artillery to try to suffocate the Russian economy that is about to go into default or defaultas warned by the risk rating agency Fitch.

The battery of sanctions includes measures commercial, financial and energy.

Some of the sanctions imposed by the West include the prohibition of a large part of the banks to make or receive international transfers through the Swift global payment system, the limitation of access of banking entities to international credits and the paralysis of the assets of the Central Bank of Russia and some public and private banks.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Another 27 young Colombians travel to Cuba to study medicine

The president of the Commons Party, Rodrigo Londoño, today highlighted the farewell to 27 young …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved