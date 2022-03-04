Russia and Ukraine: How the West wants to prevent Russian oligarchs and other citizens from using cryptocurrencies to evade sanctions

As the West has imposed a battery of financial sanctions on Russia following the Ukraine invasion, fears are growing among governments that oligarchs and other Russian citizens could evade the restrictions through the cryptocurrency market.

That is why the Ukrainian government, together with its allies in Europe and the United States, has asked the largest virtual currency transaction platforms to abide by a financial blockade.

In a tweet published this week, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called on cryptocurrency platforms to not only block politicians and oligarchs, but also Russian citizens.

And French Finance Minister Bruno le Maire said that the European Union will include cryptocurrencies in its sanctions against Russia, with the aim of making Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine as costly as possible.

